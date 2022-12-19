ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosie O’Donnell’s Son Blake, 23, Is Engaged: See Photo Of His Broadway Proposal

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection

Rosie O’Donnell is soon going to have a daughter-in-law! The 60-year-old actress and comedian took to Instagram to share the happy news that her son Blake O’Donnell, 23, proposed to his girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt during an outing to see Phantom of the Opera on Broadway on the night of Dec. 18. She also shared a photo from the memorable moment as well as another snapshot of the couple smiling and posing with Hillary Clinton.

“last night – my son blake asked his gf teresa to marry him – and she said yes !!! the crowd clapped – and hillary clinton was there too- i cried all through phantom of the opera – wishing my mom was here to see it all #love #family ❤️❤️❤️,” Rosie captioned the post, which was shared on Dec. 19.

In addition to Rosie, Blake’s new fiancee Teresa took to her own Instagram to share more photo from the special night, including some that showed off her gorgeous engagement ring. “Stupidest question you ever asked me…,” she captioned the post before adding, “For the last 6 and a half years, I never could’ve asked for a better partner and friend. I knew from the moment I met you that you were something special; that WE would be something special. There is nobody on this earth that I would rather share my life with, I love you with all my heart and soul 💙 thank you to all my future mother in laws @rosie @kcarpenter123 & @theannesteele and my mom @enjoyingtheartofliving for making last night magical✨ Cheers to the beginning of an amazing new adventure baby🥂💍💙 #shesaidhellyes.”

Once the post went public, many of Rosie’s family, friends, and fans extended their congratulations and kind words in the comments section. “So exciting! Congratulations, Blake and Teresa,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “How iconic in every way! Congratulations to them 💛💛.” A third called the proposal “so romantic” and a fourth pointed out how “happy” the newly engaged lovebirds looked.

Rosie and her son Blake at a previous event. (Steven Ferdman/Everett Collection)

Blake, whom Rosie shares with ex Kelli Carpenter, and Teresa have been dating for six years and had often shared moments of their relationship on social media. Last year, Blake wrote a sweet post in honor of their five-year anniversary that revealed how grateful he was for their romance. “5 years ago I slid into your dm and I’m soooo grateful you didn’t ignore me. 😅I am so lucky to have fallen in love with such an amazing person. Happy late anniversary baby girl 💛✨,” he wrote.

