Franklin County Times
Commission approves courthouse elevator maintenance
In its regular meeting Dec. 19, the Franklin County Commission voted to authorize a purchase order for repairs to the courthouse elevator. Probate Judge Barry Moore said the cost, originally expected to be $53,000 when discussed during the budget meeting, has come in under $49,000, which is under the bid law, so the project does not have to be bid out.
WAAY-TV
City of Athens annexes 183 acres near new Buc-ee's
The city of Athens expanded its city limits by annexing 183 acres of land near Buc-ee's. A longtime Athens family chose to bring their land within the city limits during a special-called city council meeting Thursday. Right now, the newly annexed property is farmland on the western side of Interstate...
‘He helped lay the groundwork for where the city is today’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Former Cullman Fire Rescue Acting Chief David Munger passed away Dec. 14 at the age of 64, his legacy leaving an impact on the community. Munger’s brother, James Munger, recently spoke with The Tribune about the love his brother had for his city, career and family. “David was not only my brother, but a peer in the field of fire protection,” James Munger said. “He began his career with Cullman Fire Rescue in 1978 about a year after I joined the department. I left the department in 1980 to join the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office, but David remained...
myjrpaper.com
Deputy spikes speeder on I-22
HAMILTON — The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has again assisted the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in stopping crime on I-22 involving a high speed chase. On Friday, Dec. 2, driver Zachary Holmes and passenger Demarco Buck were both arrested after a chase at speeds of over 100 miles per hour on I-22.
WAFF
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to a power outage in northwest Huntsville. The outage is affecting customers from Research Park Boulevard west to Jeff Road and from Plummer Road south to University Drive.
Rogersville man killed in crash involving three motorcycles
A crash involving three motorcycles on Alabama 207 claimed the life of a Rogersville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
WAAY-TV
Crews in Decatur prepare for black ice
Crews in Decatur are getting ready to treat roads. Decatur Street Department has about 60 tons of sand, ready to treat black ice. However, Shane Kirby, manager of Decatur Street Department, recommends people stay inside and off the roads. "If I didn't have to get out and I didn't have...
Arrests and incidents reported Dec. 22, 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 22, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Incidents December 19 theft of property; CR 216harassment; CR 1603unlawful possession of marijuana; CR 1545domestic violence; CR 234domestic violence; CR 420burglary; CR 216theft of property; CR 768distribute private image with intent to harass; CR 216criminal mischief; CR 222criminal mischief; Hwy. 31domestic violence; CR 19harassment; CR 1606burglary; CR 1728 December 20 unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy. 278 Wtheft of property; CR 1435trespassing; CR 810burglary; CR 831unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia;...
Cullman’s ‘Mrs. Claus’ tells all
CULLMAN, Ala. – Did you know the Cullman area has its very own Mrs. Claus? Tonja Grace has been bringing good cheer for half a decade. “I got started doing this about five years ago,” Grace said. “My boys are grown, and Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I wanted a way I could give back to the community. I initially started visiting homebound patients and hospice patients. It eventually went to riding in parades, and simply walking the streets giving out candy canes and toys to the smaller children.” Grace said one of her favorite things to do is...
Lacey’s Spring man accused of leading police on chase faces slew of charges
33-year-old Joseph Naaman Wayne Fleming was booked into the Morgan County Jail after authorities said he decided to lead police on a chase into Valhermoso Spring
‘Taking care of each other’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Representatives from Cullman Lowe’s Home Improvement #313 provided complete Christmas meals to local families in need through their partnership with the Good Samaritan Health Clinic and their community partners on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The boxes included holiday hams, sides, all the fixings and desserts for 10 families. “This just means so much to us and to our patients at this time of year,” shared Good Samaritan Health Clinic Executive Director Jolanda Hutson. “Y’all just really do bring a lot of happiness to our patients. When we called the families to let them know about the donations, several were...
Florence pair arrested, charged with stealing vehicle from Walmart
Two people were arrested in Florence Friday in connection to a vehicle stolen from the Walmart located on Hough Road.
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
Hartselle Enquirer
Harless, Henderson to wed
Tatum Nichole Harless and Landin Scott Henderson are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Harless is the daughter of Lance and Stephanie Harless of Alabaster, Ala. Mr. Henderson is the son of Scott Henderson of Moulton, Ala. and Karen Gentry of Tuscaloosa, Ala. A May wedding is planned. Ms. Harless...
Franklin County Times
Alabama Extension agent leads workshop on using natural items to decorate for holidays
Fifty-seven community members came to the A.W. Todd Centre Dec. 12 to learn about and try making holiday decorations with found greenery and other natural items. Alabama Regional Extension Agent for Home Grounds Jayne Luetzow led the workshop. She demonstrated how to make a Christmas swag or wreath, as well as a garland and a candle holder, the last of which attendees made during the session.
WAFF
Authorities, store owners on the lookout for thieves during holiday season
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In a time of year meant for togetherness, service, and giving, thieves are taking advantage of kindness by taking anything they can get their hands on. Lauderdale County Sheriff-elect Joe Hamilton says the most wonderful time of the year is the worst for dealing with shoplifters. He said his deputies pay extra attention to shoplifters during this time.
Franklin County Times
Local leader completes A.L.F.A. program
A local farmer was recently part of an exclusive leadership program through the Alabama Farmers Federation. Franklin County farmer Gannon Nunley graduated from the Agricultural Leaders For Alabama program Dec. 5 during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. Sponsored by the Federation, A.L.F.A. Leaders’ 16 participants...
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Jasper home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Monday after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Jasper. The Jasper Police Department said its Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out the warrant in the 500 block of Battle Creek Road. Police said the resident, 58-year-old Jimmy Joe Shehan Jr., was...
myjrpaper.com
Hamilton responds to shooting threat
HAMILTON — Hamilton High School was one of several schools in Alabama to suffer a bit of a scare after serious threats were called into the school on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Hamilton Police Chief Ronnie Vickery stated the Hamilton Police Department was notified about a possible active shooter at an unspecified Hamilton school campus.
Former prison guard, wife arrested in Limestone County for contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
