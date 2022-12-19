ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Quiet, Private Home in Grand Traverse County

By Kevin Essebaggers
9&10 News
 3 days ago
For this weeks’ Amazing Northern Michigan Homes Kevin Essebaggers and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson takes us to a beautiful custom home recently sold in Grand Traverse County.

The quiet, private setting is perfect for this beautifully built home loaded with fantastic features.

When you enter from the garage you’re met by the stylish mudroom that directs you to the stunning main floor living space and gorgeous custom kitchen.

The home’s open floor plan makes it a great place to entertain.

The spacious primary suite on the main floor and the en-suite bedrooms on the second floor and the lower level offer private getaways for the whole family.

The great layout and features of the home are complimented by an incredible location just outside Traverse City near deep water point.

