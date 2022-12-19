Read full article on original website
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
GOP Freakout Over Trump Tax Returns
Republicans called the release of Trump’s tax returns “a dangerous new weapon.”
Federal Judge in Florida Refuses Donald Trump’s Request for ‘Unprecedented’ Intrusion in New York AG’s Fraud Case
A federal judge in Florida refused on Wednesday to grant former President Donald Trump’s request to intrude upon New York Attorney General Letitia James’s enforcement action in connection with her fraud case. “The Trump Organization has already been found guilty by a New-York jury of several counts of...
I was released from Russian jail on same day as Brittney Griner – but the US even made me pay for my own flight home
AN American woman who was released from jail in Russia the same day as WNBA star Brittney Griner has claimed the US government made her pay for her own flight home. Sarah Krivanek, 46, was deported back to her home state of California on December 8, nearly a year after she was arrested for assault against her partner.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
How Zelensky was flown to US in the middle of Ukraine war for historic address
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelensky to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president’s arrival. During an October summit in Zagreb, House speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed with her counterpart in the Ukrainian parliament the prospect of Mr Zelensky addressing the US Congress. Biden administration officials had similarly talked for months with Ukraine about a Zelensky visit to the White House, hoping for one before year's end to send an unmistakeable signal of support ahead of a brutal winter that could deepen Russian president...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Pa. judge overturns open records decision, orders release of voting spreadsheet
WILLIAMSPORT – A judge has overturned an Office of Open Records decision and ruled the clear vote cast record (CVR) from the 2020 general election in Lycoming County is public record. Judge Eric R. Linhardt found CVRs are not excepted from public access under the Election Code as they...
How did President Zelensky get to Washington?
The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
Jan. 6 panel unveils report, describes Trump ‘conspiracy’
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Jan. 6 witness says Trump allies tried to influence her testimony
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson described to the House Jan. 6 committee a wide-ranging pressure campaign from Donald Trump’s allies aimed at influencing her cooperation with Congress and stifling potentially damaging testimony about him. In extraordinary closed-door testimony made public Thursday, Hutchinson recounted how...
Jan. 6 transcripts reveal new details on how Pa. Republicans tried to help Trump stay in the White House
Hundreds of pages of deposition transcripts released Wednesday by the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack offered new insights into the roles Pennsylvania Republicans played in aiding President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The transcripts show that Mike Roman, a Kensington native and one of...
Airbnb cuts listings where enslaved people lived in the U.S.
It’s a “no” for Airbnb when it comes to certain housing possibilities. According to the company’s new anti-discrimination policy, houses where enslaved people formerly lived and forced into labor will no longer be an option for the short-term housing rental platform, Fox News reported. The platform’s...
