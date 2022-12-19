Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Russellville, Red Bay football standouts receive All-State honors
Awards season has arrived for high school football players in Alabama, and Franklin County has a group of standouts who have been recognized for their achievements on the field during the 2022 season. Both Russellville High School and Red Bay High School had players make the first team of the...
Hartselle Enquirer
Booth to be recognized by Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
Hartselle’s winningest coach to receive Frank “Pig” House Award. The Board of Directors of the State of Alabama Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce that William Booth will be recognized as the 2023 Frank “Pig” House Award recipient at the 55th Annual Induction Banquet and Ceremony on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Brief Wintry Mix Possible for Portions of Alabama
Townsquare Media has been closely monitoring an arctic airmass that will arrive in Alabama soon. Our main concern is the brutal temperatures associated with this weather system. This arctic blast is still scheduled to arrive Thursday night and we could experience a multi-day period of extremely cold conditions. This means...
weareiowa.com
'Roll Tide': Kadyn Proctor headed to Alabama, not Iowa
"Home away from home. Roll Tide," Proctor posted Tuesday afternoon.
The richest person in Alabama is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Franklin County Times
Alabama Extension agent leads workshop on using natural items to decorate for holidays
Fifty-seven community members came to the A.W. Todd Centre Dec. 12 to learn about and try making holiday decorations with found greenery and other natural items. Alabama Regional Extension Agent for Home Grounds Jayne Luetzow led the workshop. She demonstrated how to make a Christmas swag or wreath, as well as a garland and a candle holder, the last of which attendees made during the session.
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
‘Mashed’ says this Horn Lake barbecue restaurant is the best in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Guy Fieri, the frosted-haired mayor of Flavortown, has spoken. In a recent post on the blog Mashed, he named his top picks for the best restaurant in every state. In the Mid-South, one DeSoto County barbecue spot topped the list in Mississippi. Memphis Barbecue Company in Horn Lake, where World BBQ […]
West Alabama Buys Supplies For Upcoming Bitter Cold Christmas
The simple facts this Christmas in West Alabama are, well, Baby, IT'S COLD OUTSIDE!. Low temps in the TEENS over the next several days in the region. Friday and Saturday night lows are 13 and 18 degrees. Ok, that's cold for Alabama. I would argue that is cold for any...
WAFF
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. Huntsville Utilities crews are responding to a power outage in northwest Huntsville. The outage is affecting customers from Research Park Boulevard west to Jeff Road and from Plummer Road south to University Drive.
altoday.com
Alabama Power warns Alabamians to be ready for extremely cold temperatures
Christmas in Alabama is a time for family and throwing footballs in the backyard. Some years, Christmas lunch could be served out on the patio, but not this year. We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for frigid temperatures beginning before dawn on Friday, December 23. Alabama Power Company is advising people to be prepared for the freezing weather.
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
altoday.com
State announces $47 million in funding for gulf restoration project
On Friday, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that the final phase of funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation-Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund (NFWF-GEBF) had been approved for projects in Alabama. The money is from the settlement for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon (DWH) oil spill.
wvtm13.com
Hardware store owner's winterizing home tips as cold front hammers in
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As Central Alabamians prepare for temperatures to drop later this week, there’s still time to protect their homes. One local hardware store owner suggests some simple tips to quickly winterize a home before those freezing temperatures hit. Five Points Hardware owner Wayne Clegg noticed most...
altoday.com
State closes all waters to oyster harvesting on Friday
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) Marine Resources Division (MRD) announced on Monday that all public water bottoms will close to the harvest of oysters at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022. The Alabama oyster harvest began on October 3, 2022. ADCNR said that the cooperation...
weisradio.com
Message from Alabama Power About Impending Weather Situation
FROM ALABAMA POWER / We are approaching a holiday weekend with a forecast for extremely cold temperatures. Alabama Power makes smart investments in our power grid today so we can continue to provide our customers the service they expect – both now and in the decades to come. That includes investments in a diverse energy mix to maintain high levels of reliability for our customers during extreme temperatures.
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama woman remembers mother as hospitalizations rise
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 and flu hospitalizations have been on an upward trend since Thanksgiving. There is concern that Christmas and New Year's could send those numbers higher. Stacy Brown's life changed forever two years ago this week when she lost her mom, Terry Jackson, following a battle with...
This Alabama City Named Was Named The Most Unhappiest in America
If you're trying to convince a family or friend to move to the state of Alabama, the results of this new study might not help your case. Can you believe, an Alabama city has been named the most unhappiest city in the whole United States?!. I'm not saying Alabama has...
Franklin County Times
ADPH urges caution against freezing weather
Staying warm, keeping well informed and taking extra precautions are crucial measures during times of extremely cold weather, such as the coming days when below-freezing temperatures are predicted. The Alabama Department of Public Health is urging everyone to lower risks of cold-weather health problems by dressing in multiple layers to help retain body heat, limiting time outdoors and removing wet clothing immediately.
tippahnews.com
Multiple MDOT road projects going on in North Mississippi awarded to Ripley company
TUPELO, MISS. – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced several construction and maintenance projects in northeast Mississippi. Multiple projects were awarded to WG Construction in Ripley. “I always look forward to the construction season and drier weather returning so we can get more done,” said Northern District...
