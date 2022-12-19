Pennsylvania State Police searching for man wanted on 2 active robbery warrants

BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are looking for a wanted man.

According to a social media post, Ryan Williams is wanted on two active robbery warrants.

Police said Williams may be armed, and advise residents not to approach him if they see him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or PSP Butler at 724-284-8100.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

