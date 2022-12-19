Read full article on original website
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
What Will Maine Medical Center Do After Buying Union Station Plaza in Portland?
Maine Health, the non-profit organization that owns Maine Medical Center, announced on Thursday that it has purchased the Union Station Plaza on St. John Street in Portland. The shopping plaza is just down the hill on Congress Street from Maine Medical Center. Union Station Plaza is named after the beautiful...
themainewire.com
Portland Career Advancement Program Excludes People With Wrong Skin Color: Superintendent
The school system in Maine’s largest city has been operating a résumé coaching program that is only available to people with the right color skin. Portland Schools System Superintendent Xavier E. Botana, who announced last week that he’s resigning earlier than he’d previously planned due to the school’s inability to pay hourly employees correctly, confirmed in an email that the school provides expert assistance to help employees advance in their careers — but only if they are not white.
mainepublic.org
Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing
Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
WMTW
Travel impacts in Maine have already started ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful storm is headed for Maine Thursday night and Friday, but the storm was already causing problems Thursday morning for people traveling. The Portland International Jetport said at 8 a.m. Thursday that due to weather conditions in other parts of the country, one flight on Thursday had already been canceled and six more on Friday. That total was expected to rise.
Take A Trip From Maine to Boston on The Amtrak for Just $20 Bucks
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20 bucks! Here's why. It is their 21st Birthday and are celebrating those 21 years by offering you an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they begun operating in 2015, according to...
WMTW
No stamps at some post offices in Maine
Late mail delivery. Long lines at the post office. That shouldn't come as a big surprise since it is the busiest time of the year for the United States Postal Service and its workers. Running out of stamps? That just doesn't sound right, but it's true -- at least in...
Lewiston passes restrictions on where unhoused people can stay overnight
LEWISTON, Maine — On Tuesday evening, the city of Lewiston decided to implement further restrictions on where people experiencing homelessness can stay overnight in the city. The new ordinance bans camping, sleeping, or being on the grounds of any municipal building or property between the hours of 9 p.m....
WMTW
Homeless advocates say situation continues to worsen as "Longest Night" approaches
Advocates for the homeless say the housing and homelessness situation throughout Maine continues to worsen as the beginning of winter approaches. Erin Reed, the Executive Director of the Trinity Jubilee Center which runs a day shelter, says current economic circumstances have seen the number of homeless in the Lewiston-Auburn area grow.
mainebiz.biz
From Germany to Maine, plans advance for Enfield biochar plant
Courtesy / Standard Biocarbon Corp. From left, Standard Biocarbon Corp.’s COO Tamara Risser, analyst Kelley Attenborough and CEO Fred Horton, along with PYREG GmbH’s chief science officer Robert Kovach at Portland Harbor as an Eimskip ship brings two pyrolysis machines from Germany. Standard Biocarbon Corp. founders Frederick and...
Union nurses at Maine Medical Center stripped of paid-leave benefits
PORTLAND, Maine — In a holiday-themed showing of disapproval, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland compared hospital president Jeff Sanders and other management officials to "Scrooges" on Wednesday. Outside the south entrance of the hospital, nurses held a press conference, speaking out against their employer after their paid-leave...
Maine USPS workers call out management over working conditions
SACO, Maine — Aurea Vega has lived in her 1892 home for the last 13 years. She admires the hardwood staircase, the many closets, and the massive windows overlooking Main Street in Saco. The only thing that's stopped working this fall, she said, is the postal service. "This past...
Falmouth, Maine Jewelry Maker is Hiding Gifts in the Portland Area to Be Discovered
Sari Rachel from Falmouth is acting a little like Santa Claus as we get close to Christmas. She's a self-taught metalsmith that makes jewelry by hand to sell on her website, sarirae.com. My girlfriend Michele is a big fan and was excited to see that Sari Rae was doing a...
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
newscentermaine.com
Planning underway for housing in Portland's Bayside
There is a new plan to bring 800 apartments to the neighborhood. The plan comes from Portland Property Management and West Bayside Partners.
techaiapp.com
This Historic Maine Hotel Underwent A Massive Facelift Making Way For A Beautiful Boutique Property
When Gerard Kiladjian’s Principal Hospitality purchased the property in Brunswick, Maine formerly known as The Daniel and Captain Daniel Stone Inn back in 2020, he had a vision of transforming the historic property into a boutique hotel. Then COVID hit. After extensive renovation and some unexpected delays due to...
WMTW
Storm cleanup continues three days after storm hits Maine
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — Just a handful of people took advantage of the warming center at Bridgton Community Center. But most people in these parts have generators, so when the power goes out, their lights stay on. The restoration efforts were massive Monday, three days after a powerful storm...
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
WMTW
South Portland City Council bans sales of flavored tobacco products
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland retailers will no longer be allowed to sell tobacco with "any taste or smell relating to fruit, menthol, mint, wintergreen, chocolate, cocoa, vanilla, honey or any candy, dessert, alcoholic beverage, herb or spice." City councilors voted 5-2 to enact the ban, which goes...
WMTW
Livermore Falls postpones signing an agreement to deliver short-term fire service
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen has postponed an agreement to pay surrounding towns to respond to non-emergency fire calls. Livermore Falls Fire Department lost its EMS license after town manager Amanda Allen failed to renew the license, citing staffing challenges. Maine EMS called the move unusual, given that the department has multiple paramedics and EMS-certified members.
