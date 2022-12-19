Read full article on original website
Police: Man Who Was Arrested for Burglary in Hudson Valley Had 2 Active Warrants
You'd think if someone had two active arrest warrants out for them that they'd try to hang low? Not always. Police said they arrested a man in the Hudson Valley recently for burglary, which, once again, serves as a very good reminder to lock your doors and be aware of anything suspicious in your neighborhood.
Saugerties man arrested after assault at local business
Saugerties police arrested Joseph M. Wilson, 30 of Saugerties on December 10. Wilson was allegedly involved in an incident where his accomplice assaulted business owners.
Police: Paramedic struck by drunk driver in Orange County dies
Officials say Pablo Colector, of White Plains, drove drunk and hit Sillins as she crossed traffic to get to the employee parking lot in Newburgh. It was the end of her shift at work.
Police: Terrifying Armed Robbery at Liquor Store in Liberty, NY
Police had to respond to a very scary situation that had unfolded. There's a lot of violence in the world and it just seems like it's getting worse. A terrible situation recently unfolded at a liquor store right in Hudson Valley and thankfully the police were able to help. What...
K9 Units Help Track Down Fleeing Suspects After Chase Starts In Westchester: Police
Two suspects unsuccessfully avoided justice after leading authorities on a chase throughout numerous towns in the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 9:45 a.m., police in Northern Westchester County noticed a 2019 Toyota Camry traveling faster than 90 mph on Interstate 684 i…
‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley
First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel. On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York. Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley...
hudsonvalleyone.com
After Saugerties party shooting, state troopers arrest Poughkeepsie man for illegal gun possession
State troopers from the Kingston barracks arrested 20-year-old Poughkeepsie resident Zaccai Curtis after they say he was found in possession of a loaded Springfield 9mm handgun following a shooting in Saugerties. Police said the gun was not involved in the shooting but was illegally possessed. The search for the shooter is still ongoing.
wxhc.com
Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library
A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police going to high tech cameras to protect public
POUGHKEEPSIE – Using a grant from Dutchess County and city funds, the police department has signed a contract with a technology company to install license plate readers in various city locations. The common council was briefed on the initiative by City of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Rich Wilson Monday evening.
Dutchess County begins holiday enforcement campaign
Dutchess County is joining law enforcement across the state to crack down on impaired driving during the holiday season.
3-Car Collision Leaves Person Injured, Slows Traffic On Route 6 In Mahopac
A crash involving three vehicles left a person injured and clogged traffic on a busy Hudson Valley road. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, around 3:15 p.m., first responders in Putnam County were sent to Route 6 near the Park Ford dealership for a three-car collision, according to the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hiker collapses and dies
SHANDAKEN – A man hiking with two friends collapsed and died while on the Rochester Hollow Trail in Shandaken Wild Forest, State DEC forest rangers say. At about 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, rangers overheard radio traffic from Ulster County 911 requesting assistance with an unconscious man in the Wild Forest.
Missing Elbridge woman’s body was found in a gorge at state recreation area
Niles, N.Y. —The body of an Elbridge woman who was missing for six days was found in a gorge in Cayuga County by state rangers who used ropes to get to the body and recover it Sunday. The woman’s cause of death is still unclear. State Police are awaiting...
Centre Daily
Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegally killed deer, New York officials say
A photo shared on social media set off an investigation that led police to an illegally killed trophy deer, New York state officials said. On Dec. 7, a New York conservation officer was made aware of a Facebook post showing a man with an out-of-season buck, according to a Department of Environmental Conservation news release. The large deer appears to be a 12-point, the photo shows.
This Mysterious Hudson Valley Community Was Known As “Wagendaal”
With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
Police: 3 teens killed in Holtsville crash
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
New York Man Dies Hiking In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man lost his life hiking in the region this past weekend. On Wednesday the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Unforuntalty this week's review featured a Dutchess County man who died hiking in Ulster County. Dutchess...
WKTV
UPD trying to identify suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for four suspects in a theft that happened at the North Utica Walmart on Dec. 3. The suspects were captured on security video and a photo was posted to Facebook to enlist the public’s help in identifying them. Anyone with information...
Popular Dunkin' To Reopen Soon In Patterson After Remodeling
A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley is set to reopen soon following extensive remodeling for more than a month. The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the coffee shop is expected to reopen by the end of the week of Monday, Dec. 19, employee Liliana See said in a Facebook post.
