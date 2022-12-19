Winter storm to sweep U.S., disrupt holiday travel

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Travelers expecting to rush to their holiday destinations late in the week might want advised to change their plans as a heavy winter storm is expected to sweep across the United States starting Wednesday, forecasters said.

About 80% of residents in the lower 48 states can expect temperatures below freezing, while snow and blizzard conditions will pummel the Midwest to Northeast. Tuesday will be the last good day to travel, weather-wise, as the storm gathers its strength in the Rocky Mountains on Wednesday.

There is a 90% chance of more than an inch of snow accumulation starting Wednesday for much of the Midwest. By Friday, snowfall will cover the Great Lakes region with parts of Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin having an 80% chance of more than 4 inches incoming. The worst case models are forecasting more than a foot of snow near the Great Lakes.

The dangerous travel conditions will be exacerbated by winds in excess of 50 mph, creating poor visibility and likely flight delays.

Minneapolis is bracing for 2 to 4 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday, with winds sustaining at 30 to 40 mph, the Star Tribune reported. In the northernmost region of the Midwest, wind chills are projected to drop to -45 degrees fahrenheit.

"If you get stuck on the roads when it's below zero and wind chills at minus-35, it does not take long to feel the effects," said Bill Borghoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn. "You will be in big time trouble."

The increase in travelers is crawling toward pre-pandemic levels, according to AAA . It estimates about 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or farther between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, which is about 3.6 million people more than a year ago.

"With hybrid work schedules, we are seeing more people take long weekends to travel because they can work remotely at their destination and be more flexible with the days they depart and return," said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast vice president of public and government affairs.

More than 7 million of those travelers will be making their trips by plane, which is a 14% increase over 2021. The busiest days for highway travel will be Friday, as well as Dec. 27 and 28. For those who have to travel Friday, doing so before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. is considered the best window.

"Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX.

By Christmas Eve, snow accumulation is expected to slow, but hazardous travel will persist while cleanup is underway. From the Canadian border to the lower Midwest, U.S. states can expect an inch of snow or more on Christmas Day .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com