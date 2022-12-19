NFL fans all want Jason Garrett to stop ‘super creepy’ ritual on Sunday Night Football

NFL fans want Jason Garrett to stop creeping them out during Sunday Night Football.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach and New York Giants offensive coordinator has joined NBC as football analyst, covering the prime-time game alongside Tony Dungy and Maria Taylor in the 2022 season.

NFL fans want Jason Garrett to stop looking at the camera with a creepy smile at the end of Sunday Night Football's halftime teaser Credit: Twitter/NBC

Garrett joined Sunday Night Football this season, working on the show with Maria Taylor (pictured) and Tony Dungy Credit: Twitter/NBC

And he's developed an unnerving habit of ending the show's halftime teaser by turning to the camera with a creepy smile as Taylor reintroduces play-by-play announcers.

Before Garrett makes the move, he typically looks at his co-star and delivers his weekly one-liner — some of which only emphasize the 56-year-old's odd demeanor.

In late November, it was: "The Bengals stuff King Henry."

A couple of weeks later, Garrett quipped: "The Bills' D showed up in the tundra."

NFL fans have started sharing clips of the analyst's awkward moments and commenting on them — with the majority agreeing they are an uncomfortable part of the show.

One tweeted: "He's like a creepy ventriloquist doll that's come to life."

Another asked: "Why does he glance back at the camera like that?"

A third added: "Where did his soul go???"

Another noted: "Dude looks, moves, and talks like one of those robotic people in Disney World."

And one wrote: "They have to stop this."

Some viewers have observed Garrett's turn and smile looked less creepy over the past couple of weeks, wondering whether NBC asked its analyst to work on his appearance.

They will have a chance to put the theory to a test on Christmas Day when NBC broadcasts the clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.