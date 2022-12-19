Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Road conditions in Northwest Arkansas and River Valley
Severe winter weather and extreme cold temperatures are making their way into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Thursday morning on Dec. 22.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare
ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
Help prevent frozen water lines during low temperatures
As residents and crews all around Northwest Arkansas are preparing for the drastic drop in temperature Thursday, Dec. 22 that will bring an arctic blast, the City of Fayetteville is offering guidance to help prevent frozen water lines.
Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
fayettevilleflyer.com
City offers tips to prevent freezing pipes during extreme cold
With subzero temperatures in the forecast for much of the weekend, city officials offered up some tips on to help prevent waking up to frozen water pipes. Officials said insulate all pipes located outside or in unheated areas, cover foundation vents, remove garden hoses from outside faucets, make sure water meter lids are property seated and close garage doors.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: How to prepare your home for bitterly cold temperatures
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Hardware stores across the Ozarks remain busy as many make plans before the snow and dangerous cold arrive. The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for several inches of snow and wind chills dropping below -30 degrees. Impact on road conditions will yet...
KYTV
White River Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,000 outages in Stone County, Mo. on Thursday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric Cooperative reports thousands of power outages across several counties it serves. The utility reports most of its outages in Stone County, Missouri. At its peak, White River reported more than 2,000 in the county. Power began to be restored to customers Thursday evening.
KHBS
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
ktalnews.com
Dog kills four-day-old child in Cave Springs
Shelters to open as temperature drops, accepting …. Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the community are gathering goods and opening spaces to help neighbors in need come in from the cold. » https://trib.al/Vma6SzT. Arctic cold front to bring dangerous cold later today. Arklatex morning...
KHBS
Advice to keep your vehicle going in extreme cold weather
ROGERS, Ark. — Winter has officially arrived, and extremely cold temperatures are expected to set in. As the mercury drops, so can the performance of your vehicle. According to Brookston Johnson, Regional Manager of Big O Tires, the drop in temperatures can also cause your tires to become underinflated.
Our best Northwest Arkansas' bites of 2022
We've rounded up our best bites and favorite eateries this year. We hope you'll add them to your next-year list and give them a try.Alex's top five of 2022:Isabella's Italian — The owners of Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop opened this Italian restaurant in Fayetteville this year. It's an upscale place with delicious dishes like the orecchiette with spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers.Delta Biscuit Co. — This food truck expanded from Little Rock to Bentonville, bringing us stellar breakfast sandwiches.Lady Slipper — This downtown Bentonville spot is serving up clever cocktails and shareable small plates.The 120 Tapas Bar —...
Accident impedes traffic on I-49 in Springdale
Traffic slows to a crawl due to an accident on Interstate 49 on Dec. 18.
Cave Springs 4-day-old baby dies after incident with family dog
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — Cave Springs police responded to a call on Wednesday, Dec. 14 that reported a four-day-old baby had been bitten by a family dog, according to officials. Police say the baby allegedly had "severe injuries" to her head and was transported to a nearby children's hospital in Springdale.
KYTV
Missouri Department of Natural Resources searches for fuel leak in Aurora sewer system
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Aurora may finally get a little relief after they say they’ve been smelling gasoline for months. They live around an MFA station where state investigators are digging for answers. They know there’s a gas leak but not where it is. Charlie Lucero,...
Missing runaway teen in Rogers
Rogers Police Department has reported a missing 17 year old last seen on Dec. 21, according to a Facebook post.
Frost Fest beer festival returning to Fayetteville
The premier South winter beer festival "Frost Fest" is returning to Fayetteville after a two-year hiatus, a press release announced.
Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
KYTV
Arkansas couple safe after plane crash just outside the Boone County Regional Airport
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A couple from Harrison escaped without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon, the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3 p.m. just 500...
Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death
BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
Comments / 0