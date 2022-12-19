ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Forest, AR

5newsonline.com

Arkansas roads hit with frigid winter storm: Here's how to prepare

ARKANSAS, USA — With the incoming extreme winter weather, it's important to be informed on how to weather the storm. 5NEWS has reported on various warming centers throughout the area that can help offer respite from the incoming temperatures, as well as how local animal shelters advise citizens to take proper precautions for their animals.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Warming centers open in Arkansas ahead of winter storm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to plummet this week in Arkansas as a winter storm moves through our area. Quiet, seasonal weather is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, but the Siberian air mass moves into Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley on Thursday, Dec. 22.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City offers tips to prevent freezing pipes during extreme cold

With subzero temperatures in the forecast for much of the weekend, city officials offered up some tips on to help prevent waking up to frozen water pipes. Officials said insulate all pipes located outside or in unheated areas, cover foundation vents, remove garden hoses from outside faucets, make sure water meter lids are property seated and close garage doors.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Cave Springs infant killed by husky

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
ktalnews.com

Dog kills four-day-old child in Cave Springs

Shelters to open as temperature drops, accepting …. Organizations throughout Shreveport-Bossier that provide shelter and other supplies to the community are gathering goods and opening spaces to help neighbors in need come in from the cold. » https://trib.al/Vma6SzT. Arctic cold front to bring dangerous cold later today. Arklatex morning...
CAVE SPRINGS, AR
KHBS

Advice to keep your vehicle going in extreme cold weather

ROGERS, Ark. — Winter has officially arrived, and extremely cold temperatures are expected to set in. As the mercury drops, so can the performance of your vehicle. According to Brookston Johnson, Regional Manager of Big O Tires, the drop in temperatures can also cause your tires to become underinflated.
ROGERS, AR
Axios NW Arkansas

Our best Northwest Arkansas' bites of 2022

We've rounded up our best bites and favorite eateries this year. We hope you'll add them to your next-year list and give them a try.Alex's top five of 2022:Isabella's Italian — The owners of Mermaids and TJ's Sandwich Shop opened this Italian restaurant in Fayetteville this year. It's an upscale place with delicious dishes like the orecchiette with spicy sausage, mushrooms and red peppers.Delta Biscuit Co. — This food truck expanded from Little Rock to Bentonville, bringing us stellar breakfast sandwiches.Lady Slipper — This downtown Bentonville spot is serving up clever cocktails and shareable small plates.The 120 Tapas Bar —...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

Three from Greene County sentenced for moving thousands of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Three men from Rogersville and Springfield have been sentenced in federal court for their roles in transporting tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business. Evan Marshall, 25, of Rogersville, Cody Ryder, 31, of Springfield, and Camren Joseph Davis, 25, of Rogersville, was sentenced on […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
5NEWS

Fayetteville bar closing after 27 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville bar "Tables and Ale" is closing its doors after a historic 27 years of service. Owner and operator Bob Craft opened the bar in 1995 with Jerry Stiles. He was building homes before getting the opportunity to open the bar. Jenny Didway moved to Church...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KOLR10 News

OSHA fines Silver Dollar City over $14,000 after park employee death

BRANSON, Mo.- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is fining Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, after a park employee died in the park earlier this year. Silver Dollar City said in a news release that the employee had worked in maintenance and construction for the park since 2017. The penalty is $14,502 for the […]
BRANSON, MO

