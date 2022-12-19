Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Frog Pond's Skating Spectacular at First Night Boston!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
238 Miles Of Habitat Could Be Restored By The Ipswich River Watershed AssociationDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Eliminating The Threat: 2 Braintree Dams Could Recieve Funding For RemovalDianna CarneyBraintree, MA
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Burlington Mall Celebrates 40,000 Gifts Given to Local Families & ChildrenDianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Everett Parking Clerk Helps Families Escape Burning Home
Two families escaped as a fire ravaged through a house in Everett, Massachusetts, after a city worker alerted them to the flames. The fire broke out on Vine Street in Everett while the families, who have young kids, were sleeping. Brian Gianelli, a parking control officer for the city, was driving by early Thursday morning when he smelled smoke.
homenewshere.com
Board looks at adding in bike lanes on Main Street
WINCHESTER - In order to allow for different modes of transportation and to potentially encourage biking in town, plus piggyback off the City of Medford’s own repainting initiative, Winchester hired Toole Design Group to look at possibly adding bike lanes on Main Street from Washington Street to the Medford line.
Person Ejected From Car After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Central Mass
Editor's note: Authorities told Daily Voice that the driver involved in this crash was not actually thrown from their vehicle. To read the most recent story, click here. A major route in one Central Massachusetts town was closed for several hours following a multi-truck crash where one person …
homenewshere.com
Extended Stay under serious criticism for so many police calls
WOBURN - The heat is on the Extended Stay hotel at 831 Main St. in North Woburn by city officials, Woburn Police, neighbors and others after being center stage at three public hearings before the License Commission in an October-November-December time frame. The city’s License Commission expressed total displeasure with...
WMUR.com
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home
NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
Coming in 2023, Temporary Platforms at Natick Center MBTA Station as Part of $36 Million Upgrade
Starting Monday, January 2, 2023, passengers at the Natick Center MBTA station will use temporary platforms at the east end of the station accessible from Washington Street. This change will be in effect through 2023. The $36.2 million project is expected to be completed in 2024. The Commuter Rail station...
NECN
‘I'm Fired': Report Reveals Mistakes That Caused Runaway Red Line Train
So how does a Red Line train roll through Braintree Station with nobody at the helm?. A safety investigation we obtained provides answers about the May 30 incident. The MBTA report, submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, reveals the mistakes that caused the runaway train, which was first reported by the NBC10 Investigators earlier this year.
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
communityadvocate.com
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
Officials investigating deadly crash in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A person has died as a result of a rollover crash in West Bridgewater. The crash happened on Route 24 southbound, shortly before 5:30 p.m., Monday. When rescue crews arrived on scene they found two people trapped in the vehicle, both were unresponsive according the Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON POLICE LOG for December 15, 2022: Pickup Truck Doing Donuts Strikes School Building; Woman Loses Money Over Craigslist Scam
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, December 15, 2022:. A car struck a pole on Clark Street. Vehicle towed. Verizon notified. (7:04am) A walk-in party claimed she was being harassed via mail. The party was advised she was receiving junk mail and...
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
These 5 Massachusetts Towns Get More Snow Than Anywhere Else in the State
As we've already seen a fair amount of the snow in the Berkshires for this time of year, we know there could be plenty on the way throughout this Winter. So, now that we know there could be more on the way in the days to come, it brings up a good question: What Massachusetts cities and towns get the most snow on a yearly basis?
homenewshere.com
Ridge Street toward Woburn line: Sidewalk talk turns into debate about east vs west
WINCHESTER - The Select Board held a public hearing concerning the addition of sidewalks on Ridge Street north to the Woburn line. Currently, sidewalks exist on Ridge Street until the intersection of Buckman and Wincrest drives (just north of the Vinson-Owen School). The town reached out to Toole Design Group...
homenewshere.com
Town Forest Committee escalates war on invasive plants
READING – It’s a sign of things to come, at least as far as the Reading Town Forest goes. Two days after lighting the town’s first Christmas Tree, trees of a different sort were on the agenda at Tuesday’s Town Forest Committee meeting. Armed with ARPA funds, the committee has escalated its war on dead Red Pine trees and a growing army of invasive plants in the 290-acre Town Forest.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For 12/22-12/23
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Thursday, December 22 into Friday, December 23. Driving under...
LOOK: Firefighters rescue man who fell through ice in Billerica
BILLERICA - Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who fell through the ice on a Billerica pond Wednesday afternoon.The fire department told WBZ-TV that a man in his 20s was walking on a pond off Treble Cove Road that had iced over when he fell through into waist-deep water.A passerby witnessed what happened and called for help.SkyEye was overhead when firefighters wearing special water suits pulled the man to shore.He was taken to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia. Experts advise everyone to stay off pond ice if it is 2 inches thick or less.
Comments / 0