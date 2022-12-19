ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, MA

Everett Parking Clerk Helps Families Escape Burning Home

Two families escaped as a fire ravaged through a house in Everett, Massachusetts, after a city worker alerted them to the flames. The fire broke out on Vine Street in Everett while the families, who have young kids, were sleeping. Brian Gianelli, a parking control officer for the city, was driving by early Thursday morning when he smelled smoke.
EVERETT, MA
Board looks at adding in bike lanes on Main Street

WINCHESTER - In order to allow for different modes of transportation and to potentially encourage biking in town, plus piggyback off the City of Medford’s own repainting initiative, Winchester hired Toole Design Group to look at possibly adding bike lanes on Main Street from Washington Street to the Medford line.
WINCHESTER, MA
Extended Stay under serious criticism for so many police calls

WOBURN - The heat is on the Extended Stay hotel at 831 Main St. in North Woburn by city officials, Woburn Police, neighbors and others after being center stage at three public hearings before the License Commission in an October-November-December time frame. The city’s License Commission expressed total displeasure with...
WOBURN, MA
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
Police: Woman charged with OUI after crashing car into side of Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Mass. — A woman is under arrest after allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car into the side of a house Wednesday night. Responding officers found a vehicle wedged into the porch at a dwelling on King Street just after 5:00 p.m., according to Norfolk Police. Authorities say the female driver failed to stop at Ridgefield Road and sped straight up the homeowners driveway and into the house.
NORFOLK, MA
‘I'm Fired': Report Reveals Mistakes That Caused Runaway Red Line Train

So how does a Red Line train roll through Braintree Station with nobody at the helm?. A safety investigation we obtained provides answers about the May 30 incident. The MBTA report, submitted to the transportation oversight division of the Department of Public Utilities, reveals the mistakes that caused the runaway train, which was first reported by the NBC10 Investigators earlier this year.
BRAINTREE, MA
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash

The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
PLAINVILLE, MA
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
SHREWSBURY, MA
AG: Takedown of ‘major South Shore drug trafficking organization’ nets 11 arrests, seizure of fentanyl and other drugs

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A “drug trafficking organization” that allegedly peddled narcotics through Plymouth, Norfolk and Bristol Counties was the target of a major takedown operation, according to officials. The Office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced the arrest and arraignment of 11 people in connection with...
BROCKTON, MA
Town Forest Committee escalates war on invasive plants

READING – It’s a sign of things to come, at least as far as the Reading Town Forest goes. Two days after lighting the town’s first Christmas Tree, trees of a different sort were on the agenda at Tuesday’s Town Forest Committee meeting. Armed with ARPA funds, the committee has escalated its war on dead Red Pine trees and a growing army of invasive plants in the 290-acre Town Forest.
READING, MA
LOOK: Firefighters rescue man who fell through ice in Billerica

BILLERICA - Firefighters came to the rescue of a man who fell through the ice on a Billerica pond Wednesday afternoon.The fire department told WBZ-TV that a man in his 20s was walking on a pond off Treble Cove Road that had iced over when he fell through into waist-deep water.A passerby witnessed what happened and called for help.SkyEye was overhead when firefighters wearing special water suits pulled the man to shore.He was taken to a hospital after showing signs of hypothermia. Experts advise everyone to stay off pond ice if it is 2 inches thick or less. 
BILLERICA, MA

