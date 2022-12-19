ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Best Roku TV deals at Walmart: These budget smart TVs start at $88

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking for the perfect budget TV for the holidays? Head over to Walmart -- the retailer has restocked a number...
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
AOL Corp

Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 75%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times. You can see what's available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list in the left-hand column!)
Digital Trends

1-day flash sale drops the price of this 70-inch TV to $400

Great TV deals are continuing over at Best Buy right now with a Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV for just $400, saving you $110 off the usual price of $510. If you’re looking for a huge TV for your living room or home cinema room, and you don’t want to spend a fortune, this is easily one of the best 70-inch TV deals at the moment. Available for today only, you’ll need to be quick if you don’t want to miss out on such a great price. Here’s a brief look at why it’s so appealing for so many people.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s best OLED TV is $1,000 off today

If you’ve been looking for the latest in TV tech, but were afraid of the prices, we’ve got some good news for you today. You can get a 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for only $1,800 while this deal lasts. To put that into perspective, this TV usually costs $2,800 so you’re getting a $1,000 discount off the full price. It’s one of the most intensive TV’s of the year, but with a deal that is equally intensive amongst our OLED TV deals picks it is the time to buy.
CNET

Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna

Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
Phone Arena

New and existing T-Mobile customers can get a huge lifetime 5G Home Internet discount for Christmas

Home Internet has been without a doubt T-Mobile's fastest-growing service over the last 12 months or so, both from a territorial availability standpoint and as far as subscriber numbers are concerned, but the "Un-carrier" is certainly not resting on its laurels, instead constantly looking for new ways to further close the gap to broadband industry behemoths like Comcast and Charter.
Digital Trends

You can (and should) buy a 75-inch 4K TV for $500 today

Best Buy has some great TV deals right now including a huge $300 off the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to only $500 for a limited time. Ideally suited for anyone keen to get a big screen experience without spending a fortune, the TCL 75-inch 4-Series 4K TV is fantastic value for your living room setup. It’s unlikely to stay this price for long so snap it up now while you still have the chance. Here’s a quick overview of why it’s worth it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy