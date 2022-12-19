ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Snoop Dogg to Lizzo, Which Musician Should Be in Charge of Twitter? Vote!

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

“Those who want power are the least who deserve it.” Such goes the techno-proverb tweeted by Elon Musk on Sunday in the wake of the Twitter CEO taking a poll asking users whether he should step down as head of the social platform.

While opinion on the matter was fairly split, 57.5 percent of the 17.5 million voters ultimately decided that Musk should officially end his controversy-laden reign as Twitter overlord. And while it remains to be seen whether Musk will cede his power to the wish of the masses, Snoop Dogg couldn’t help jumping into the fray by releasing his own poll .

The Internet Wants Snoop Dogg to Run Twitter

12/19/2022

“Should I run Twitter?” the rapper asked his more than 20 million followers hours after Musk’s tweet went viral. So far, 81 percent of the 3 million votes have skewed toward a resounding “Yes.” But Snoop’s poll has us thinking: What famous musician would you really want running Twitter?

The “Gin & Juice” rapper is an obvious front-runner in our completely hypothetical election, but there are plenty of other stars who could be up to the job.

After her awe-inspiring and empowering speech at the People’s Choice Awards, would you trust Lizzo to turn Twitter from a dumpster fire into something more positive? Should Mariah Carey take the reins during the Christmas season?

Maybe John Legend would be a trustworthy, measured choice for Twitter CEO with an assist from his wife Chrissy “Queen of Twitter” Teigen. Or would The 1975’s Matty Healy , who recently set his fanbase buzzing by tweeting a snap of himself kissing Phoebe Bridgers , inject a more whimsical brand of chaos into our hearts and feeds?

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber and Katy Perry remain the most-followed male and female musicians on the platform, and there’s no doubt Beyoncé could get the whole of Twitter in formation, and quickly.

Vote for which musician you think should take charge of Twitter in Billboard ‘s poll below.

Take Our Poll
Comments / 0

