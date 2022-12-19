Drake Shrugs Off ‘Rich Flex’ Memes: ‘It Just Comes With the Territory’

When it comes to social media fodder, Drake’s pride is made of Teflon. After a meme from his collaborative song “Rich Flex” with 21 Savage went viral, Drizzy offered his take on becoming an Instagram punchline during an interview with online casino company Stake.

In the clip, Drake explained a recent club encounter with a fan who asked about his feelings toward the latest viral joke, which implies that Drizzy is flirting with his collaborator when he says the line “21, can you do somethin’ for me?” Rather than take offense, Drake offered a mature response, noting he understands his prowess in pop culture and that taking jabs is all part of the game.

“I was just like, you know what? I understand after all these years that I feel like I have a polarizing presence,” he said. “I’m almost a character in people’s movies, and therefore, there’s a running dialogue. There’s jokes. You’re either the villain to some people or hero to some people. It is what it is. It just comes with the territory.”

Earlier in the conversation, Drake highlighted his ability to shrug off outside commentary and how his newfound confidence allows him to filter out the rubbish. “I feel like I finally found this comfort point where I’m able to genuinely disconnect from all the noise of the world and be able to live my own life,” he says. “I’m able to enjoy my life simultaneously while being at the forefront of pop culture.”

Drake has all the reasons to be confident after securing two more Billboard 200 No. 1 albums this year with his dance-centric effort Honestly, Nevermind and his joint album Her Loss with 21 Savage.

You can watch the entire interview with Stake below, as Drake also talks about his appreciation for Baby Drill and SZA’s new SOS project.