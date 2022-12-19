Read full article on original website
Related
“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
A Pink "Cloud of Death" (maybe) was the cause of a dozen people going missing in Florida
Stock image of spooky pink fog.Photo byCC0 Public Domain PXhere. I have heard (and experienced) a lot of terrifying things in my time. Legends that you might not believe. From the Devil himself hanging his hat on my mother in law's door knob in the islands to actual demons haunting not only my own home, but every on the military base where I once lived. But honestly, I don't think something is going to keep me up more at night than this story right here.
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
Dog owner defends dyeing pet's fur to resemble 'The Grinch' for Christmas
Ashley Spielmann told Newsweek she hopes her mini schnauzer's dye job sparks a trend of "colored Grinch pets everywhere."
The Fasting Girls of the Victorian Era: The Story Behind 'The Wonder'
'The Wonder'—a new Netflix movie starring Florence Pugh and based on Emma Donoghue's book of the same name—isn't a true story. But it's rooted in real history.
Can You Spot the Sheep Among the Santas?
In this Christmas hidden object brainteaser, Hungarian artist Dudolf has concealed a single sheep amid a flock of Santas.
Ring in the New Year Like a Scot With First Footing—As Long as You Have Dark Hair
Scotland loves to celebrate Hogmanay (New Year’s Eve), and along with belting out the lyrics to “Auld Lang Syne,” many Scots participate in a tradition called first footing. The first person to cross the threshold of a house on January 1 is called the first footer. If you’re at a New Year’s Eve party in Scotland, don’t be surprised if a guest leaves the house a few minutes before midnight just so that they can re-enter as the first footer after the bells.
Sleigh It Ain't So: How to Talk to Kids About “the Santa Question”
When kids ask if Santa is real, is it time to come clean?
Why Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed ‘Reindeer’ Actually a White-Tailed Deer?
The folklore surrounding Christmas doesn’t benefit from scrutiny. Tales of an Arctic workshop run by elves, a flying sled, and a jolly man who slides down chimneys after gorging on cookies are best paired with a strong suspension of disbelief. Compared to these stories, the taxonomy of Rudolph may seem trivial. But certain animal lovers can’t let go of the question: Why is the red-nosed reindeer so often depicted as a white-tailed deer?
Gifts for our pets: Discover the ultimate gift guide for pets and pet lovers this holiday season
Let’s face it, it has been a long year. And the truth is there is someone that has always stayed by your side no matter what challenge or situation you had to go through. This is why your furry friend also deserves a gift this holiday season, and...
Best puppy toys 2022 for keeping young dogs entertained
Discover the best puppy toys for mentally and physically stimulating your growing dog
Can You Spot Santa’s Hidden Presents in This Holiday Brainteaser?
This puzzle should satisfy your urge to snoop for presents until the holidays arrive.
Mental_Floss
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0