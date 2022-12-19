Read full article on original website
New Jersey Gov. Murphy signs law upping requirements for concealed carry
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed sweeping new changes to concealed carry laws following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that bolstered the rights of gun owners. That ruling threw the state’s previous general concealed carry prohibition into flux. The new law gets rid of the “justifiable need”...
Murphy signs bill to help N.J. end federal court oversight of once-troubled child welfare system
Gov. Phil Murphy late Tuesday signed legislation that puts New Jersey’s child welfare system on a path to ending 20 years of federal court oversight next year. Once considered to be among the most dysfunctional and mismanaged in the nation, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency — formerly known as DYFS, the Division of Youth and Family Services — is poised the shed the court monitor and report to a less-powerful independent state panel that will monitor and annually report on the agency’s progress.
SAF Sues New Jersey Over New Concealed Carry Law
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit against the State of New Jersey, challenging the state’s new gun control law prohibiting licensed concealed carry in an expanded list of so-called “sensitive places,” and further criminalizes carrying an operable handgun “while in a vehicle.”
Governor Murphy signs new gun restrictions into law
New restrictions will limit where gun owners can carry concealed firearms, while raising costs associated with gun ownership. The post Governor Murphy signs new gun restrictions into law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Murphy to sign latest gun-control legislation
Gov. Phil Murphy is poised to sign a gun-control bill that he says will protect residents from the scourge of gun violence. The Senate has given final legislative approval to concealed-carry legislation, despite opposition from Republicans. The bill would strictly limit the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey and comes in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that made it easier to obtain permits to carry guns.
Republican senator wants changes to ‘Christmas-tree’ items in state budget
State Sen. Michael Testa is among those taking issue with so-called Christmas tree items or pork projects in the state budget. Legislators, almost all Democrats, added hundreds of millions of dollars to the budget for special projects to benefit their districts. In an unusual move, Testa (R-Cumberland) introduced three bills that seek to reallocate funds from this year’s budget. One bill (S-3397) would shift almost $27 million given to specific groups such as the Newark Museum, Camden County Historical Society and Lambert Castle into an arts, cultural and historic organizations fund to be given out as grants.
Senate Approves Bill to Set Gun Safety Standards for Carrying Concealed Firearms, Sends to Governor
The New Jersey Senate has approved a bill that aims to establish common-sense gun safety standards for carrying concealed firearms in the state. Sponsored by Senate President Nick Scutari and Senator Linda Greenstein, the bill received a vote of 21-16 and will now be sent to Governor Phil Murphy for consideration. The legislation builds on existing gun laws in New Jersey and aims to prevent firearms from ending up in the hands of the wrong people by requiring more comprehensive background checks and setting training standards.
Murphy to extend accommodations related to workplace requirements to earn incentives
Your employees still aren’t in the office on a regular basis? That won’t necessarily hurt your ability to receive your tax incentive from the state. Later Thursday afternoon, Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to sign a bill that will extend accommodations related to the COVID-19 public health emergency for businesses participating in certain state economic development programs.
Black gun owners in New Jersey object to new concealed carry restrictions
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is soon expected to sign new regulations revising the state’s concealed carry laws, which removes the justifiable need standard while upping other requirements. Supporters say it will make the state safer, especially in underserved neighborhoods in cities like Newark, Camden, and Trenton where reports...
Who do young NJ voters trust more: Democrats or Republicans?
A new poll finds New Jersey voters under the age of 30 are more progressive than older voters but they are not more likely to register as Democrats. Dan Cassino, the executive director of the Fairleigh Dickinson University poll said the survey finds when it comes to younger Garden State residents, “even young Republicans say things like climate change is an existential threat, or women should have a right to abortion under any circumstance.”
Here’s how Bidenflation is impacting New Jersey residents as state Democrats refuse to adjust
TRENTON, NJ – New Jerseyans have always been among the highest taxed Americans, but a double whammy of Bidenflation and Democrat tax policy is making residents suffer even more. New Jersey Democrats and Governor Phil Murphy have refused Republican efforts to provide residents with tax relief as inflation soars. With soaring inflation, the value of a worker’s paycheck is lessened. Resident pay more in things like sales tax on higher priced goods and the New Jersey tax code, unlike the federal tax code provides absolutely no relief for periods of high inflation like the one the country is currently experience. The post Here’s how Bidenflation is impacting New Jersey residents as state Democrats refuse to adjust appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling
New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights.
BREAKING: New Jersey Senate Approves Concealed Carry Restriction Bill, Now Heads To Murphy’s Desk
The New Jersey Senate has voted to approve the Concealed Carry Restriction bill, just two months after the controversial bill was first introduced, sending it to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s desk for his signature. The bill, which was approved by a 21-16 vote will almost certainly be challenged...
NJ lawmakers consider psychedelics for getting healthy, not high
Latest research indicates psilocybin, MDMA are beneficial when treating depression, PTSD and other problems, but licensing hurdles must be cleared. The nationwide push to allow people greater access to psilocybin and other psychedelic substances is supported by a growing body of research that points to their benefits in treating depression, alcohol use and severe post-traumatic stress disorder, among other addiction and mental health issues.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation setting the stage for New Jersey’s child welfare system to make long-awaited exit from federal oversight
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed A-3707/S-2395 as a key part of the effort to fulfill New Jersey’s commitment to implement the necessary accountability measures to exit from federal oversight of child protective services administered under the New Jersey Department of Children and Families (NJ DCF).
New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey
TRENTON, NJ – Running a business in New Jersey is hard, but during hard times, such as forced government closures as a result of future possible health emergencies, shutting a failing business down is about to get even harder, and more expensive. According to legislation sponsored by Senator Joe Cryan and Senator Fred Madden that was approved today by the Senate, the landmark worker protection law requiring advanced notice and severance pay in the event of mass layoffs would take effect immediately. As a result of the Covid public health crisis and the resulting disruptions in the job market, the The post New law would require more severance pay from employers during mass layoffs in New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ taxpayers are footing a $20 million bill for temp workers’ health care, Rutgers report says
A warehouse worker walks through an aisle. Temporary workers account for about one quarter of New Jersey's growing warehouse industry. The analysis is deeply critical of temp workers’ low wages and lack of benefits. [ more › ]
N.J. could soon guarantee severance pay for workers in mass layoffs
In January 2020, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law making New Jersey the first state in the U.S. to force employers give severance pay to workers who lost their jobs in mass layoffs. But the law never took effect. It was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, which...
Jersey Dems continue to block investigation into Phil Murphy’s pandemic response
TRENTON, NJ – Democrats in the New Jersey Senate are once again blocking an investigation into how Governor Phil Murphy handled the state’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses were shut down, schools were closed and senior living homes became ground zero for the pandemic’s spread. Hundreds of aging veterans in New Jeresey’s veteran homes perished. Democrats are once again blocking the truth from being told to the people of New Jersey. Senator Joe Pennacchio today implored his Democratic colleagues once again to act on legislation that would convene a special committee with subpoena power to investigate the Executive The post Jersey Dems continue to block investigation into Phil Murphy’s pandemic response appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Spotlight News: December 19, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. All eyes on DOJ after Jan. 6 committee recommends criminal charges. Former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean Sr. shares his misgivings.
