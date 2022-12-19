Read full article on original website
Abbott defends dropping migrants at vice president's home: 'The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday issued a sharp rebuke to the Biden administration over criticism of Abbott's recent decision to bus undocumented migrants to Washington D.C and strand them at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in dangerously low temperatures on Christmas Eve. "The White House is full of a bunch of hypocrites, led by the Hypocrite-in-Chief who has been flying planeloads of migrants across the country and oftentimes in the cover of night," the governor's office said in a statement to KHOU, after Biden spokesperson Abdullah Hasan lambasted Abbott's move as a "cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt." "These migrants willingly chose...
Ingham judge sides with attorney general, sets no timeline in Lee Chatfield records fight
The Office of the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel won’t need to take any immediate action to publicly disclose search warrants and other materials affiliated with its criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, an Ingham County judge ruled Tuesday morning. The decision from Circuit Court Judge Wanda Stokes denies a request from the Detroit Free Press and Bridge Michigan to require the state’s top law enforcement officer follow any timeline and provide additional clarity in...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Co-leader gets 16 years in prison
Adam Fox, who was convicted of conspiracy charges in the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has been sentenced Wednesday.
