Doctor Calls For More Mental Health Support For Chicago Cops After 3rd Officer Suicide in a Week
Like many people Thursday, Dr. Carrie Steiner received the news that another Chicago police officer took their own life. Steiner is a former Chicago police officer who also operates a first responders wellness center, helping officers who are struggling with their mental health. During an unrelated press conference Thursday morning,...
Chicago to Issue Mask Advisory if City Reaches ‘High' Alert Level, Mayor Says
If Chicago reaches a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city will issue a mask advisory, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday, just ahead of the holiday weekend. The CDC is expected to release its updated community levels Thursday evening. Last week, Chicago and...
Chicago Public Schools Cancels After-School Activities Thursday, but Classes on For Now
With a winter storm expected to hit the Chicago area in coming days, Chicago Public Schools has announced that they will cancel all after-care and out-of-school programming on Thursday due to the incoming weather. Officials say that they intend for students to attend classes on Thursday, but will make a...
Body of Missing Northwestern Doctoral Student Peter Salvino Found in Lake Michigan
A body was recovered in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Tuesday evening has been identified as that of 25-year-old Northwestern doctoral student Peter Salvino. Chicago police confirmed shortly after 6 p.m. that a body was recovered in Diversey Harbor, near where his phone had pinged for the final time after his disappearance.
CPD Officer Found Dead in 3rd Apparent Suicide by a Chicago Cop in a Week
Another Chicago police officer has died by apparent suicide, the third in a week, according to officials. The officer died at his home Thursday morning in the Chicago Lawn District on the Southwest Side, according to police department spokesman Tom Ahern. It is believed he took his own life. No...
Peter Salvino Marks 2nd Death of Young Man in Lake Michigan This Month
The death of 25-year-old Peter Salvino, a Northwestern doctoral student whose body was found in Lake Michigan this week, marks the second young man to be found dead in the water in Chicago this month. Earlier in December, 21-year-old Polish businessman Krzysztof Szubert was also found dead in the lake...
How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather
Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that...
Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday
A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
Person Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Austin
One person was killed in a fire Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side. The blaze broke out after 10:30 a.m. at a two-story building in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the fire, according to officials. The...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm
With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Amtrak Drastically Cuts Service in Chicago Area as Winter Storm Arrives
Passengers hoping to use Amtrak for their holiday travel are feeling the effects of a winter storm that’s hammering a good portion of the country, with trains traveling to and from Chicago impacted by the weather. According to the latest information from Amtrak, more than half of Hiawatha trains...
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
As Snowstorm Arrives, Chicago Officials Remind Residents of Shoveling Guidelines
As a winter storm arrives in the Chicago area, city officials are reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to clear walkways and sidewalks. The city’s municipal code requires property owners and occupants in both residential and business buildings to clear a five-foot path on all sidewalks, and to clear all ramps in the event of heavy snow.
When Will Snow Start in the Chicago Area and When is the Storm Expected to Be the Worst?
With a major winter system expected to hit the Chicago area just before the holiday weekend, when can you expect to see now and for how long?. The timing of the system has changed in recent days, along with snow total projections. But as the storm nears, so too does confidence in its intensity.
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
Chicago Area Rises to Winter Storm Warning, Indiana County Sees Blizzard Warning
The entire Chicago area has been upgraded to a winter storm warning ahead of a major winter system set to arrive just ahead of the holiday weekend. At the same time, one Indiana county was elevated to a blizzard warning as officials warn of "white out" conditions, power outages and measurable snow.
What is a Snow Squall and Will It Be a Factor in Chicago-Area Winter Storm?
(Note: the video above was recorded in March 2021) With a winter storm moving across the Midwest bringing snow squalls in some parts as the system moves through, some are wondering what a snow squall is and if it will be seen in the Chicago area. Already, some parts of...
Live Weather Radar: Track The Winter Storm As it Sweeps Across Chicago, Indiana
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana through Saturday morning, with wind chills of nearly 40 degrees below zero and wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour. While the snow has mostly tapered off across most of the metro area,...
