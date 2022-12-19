Read full article on original website
Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EFL Cup Classic
Manchester City knocked Liverpool out of the EFL Cup on Thursday night after winning a five-goal classic in the fourth round.
'What we all suspected to be true is now underlined in red pen'
Pep Guardiola is normally so guarded about getting drawn into talk about the Champions League that it was a surprise today when he volunteered the admission his time at Manchester City would not be complete if he failed to win club football's biggest prize with them. His new contract runs...
Rangers playing through the pain, says manager Michael Beale
Rangers manager Michael Beale is calling for his injury-hit squad to "bite down on the gumshield and go". Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had fitness problems going into Tuesday's 3-2 win at Aberdeen, Beale revealed. Captain James Tavernier travelled alone to Pittodrie after feeling unwell. "If...
Soccer-Newcastle seal unconvincing 1-0 win over Bournemouth in League Cup
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Newcastle United secured a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday following an own goal from Adam Smith. Newcastle controlled much of the match but lacked the energy and the instinct to score in the first half.
Tottenham 1-1 OGC Nice: Doherty goal earns Spurs a friendly draw at the Lane
Tottenham Hotspur had their final warm-up before the resumption of the Premier League this evening when they hosted Ligue 1 side OGC Nice in a friendly under the lights at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. About 10,000 fans were in attendance in a reduced capacity stadium, with ticket proceeds benefitting local food banks.
Matheus Cunha: Wolves close to signing of Atletico Madrid forward
Wolves are closing in on the loan signing of Atletico Madrid's Brazil forward Matheus Cunha. The Premier League club, who have been talking to Cunha for several weeks, have reached a verbal agreement. A loan deal for the 23-year-old would include an obligation to buy at the end of the...
Lewis ready for career high
Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis is ready for the biggest night of his career so far. With so many of Pep Guardiola's squad only just returning to training after their varying World Cup experiences, Lewis is set to be involved in Thursday's EFL Cup tie with Liverpool at Etihad Stadium.
Chelsea appoint Christopher Vivell as club's new technical director
Chelsea have appointed Christopher Vivell as the club's new technical director. German Vivell, 36, was previously head of scouting and recruitment at RB Salzburg in Austria and oversaw the signing of Erling Haaland in 2019. His most recent position was recruiting across all age groups at Budesliga side RB Leipzig...
WATCH: Lauren James pounces on defensive mistake to double Chelsea’s lead over Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0!
Yet another defensive mistake by PSG turns into a glorious chance for the Blues at the Bridge. This time Lauren James steals the ball on an attempt from the keeper to put the ball back in play, and is then assisted by Sam Kerr to get her first Champions League goal this season.
Trio who burgled ex-Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's home jailed
Three burglars who targeted the home of former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti have been jailed. Shaun Rimmer, 29, Adam Hastings, 31, and Callum Martin, 33, stole cars and jewellery worth hundreds of thousands of pounds in 37 separate burglaries. At Liverpool Crown Court they were jailed for seven-and-a-half years, 10...
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: back to Arsenal
With the World Cup and the Monday morning (center?)backing through, we can fully shift our attention back to TSF’s raison d’etre — Arsenal Football Club. When last we left our heroes, the Arsenal men were top of the Premier League by five points and into the knockout stages of the Europa League. The Arsenal women trail Chelsea by three points with a match in hand in the WSL and should win their Champions League group (the final match, away to FC Zurich, is tomorrow).
Southampton vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
An intriguing South Coast derby awaits on Boxing Day as new-look Southampton host Brighton. New Saints boss Nathan Jones had a day in charge before their final game before the World Cup break, as his side put up a fight but lost 3-1 at Liverpool. After Ralph Hasenhuttl’s departure after almost four years in charge, Jones is tasked with keeping this talented young squad in the Premier League. Getting off to a winning start in his first home league game in charge against Brighton (the team he used to play) is essential. They sit in 19th place but are just two points from safety with a favorable run of games coming up. Their narrow 2-1 win against third-tier Lincoln City to reach the League Cup quarterfinals didn’t inspire much confidence of a quick turnaround, though.
Carabao Cup: Manchester City v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups, Team News
We can bring you the confirmed lineups as Liverpool face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.
Scottish Gossip: Otoo, Celtic, Rangers, St Johnstone, Ross County, Hearts, Hibs
Aston Villa, Fulham and Burnley are keeping tabs on Celtic B team captain Ewan Otoo ahead of a possible January move for the 20-year-old central defender. (Daily Mail) Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed his club are "getting pretty close" to making a third winter signing. (Scotsman) Celtic boss Ange...
Relive Man City's win over Liverpool, plus EFL Cup quarter-final draw
That's all for this live page on a thrilling night of football as Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Carabao Cup fourth round. Thanks for joining us and until next time, bye for now. Man City beat holders Liverpool in Carabao Cup - read the report. FT: Manchester City...
