Washington, DC

Record-Herald

Blue Lions defeat Gallia in road trip, 65-59

GALLIPOLIS — The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys basketball team traveled roughly 90 miles to Gallia Academy High School on Thursday evening to take on the Blue Devils in a non-conference contest featuring two teams with only one loss on the season each. Washington came into the game with a 9-1 record, and Gallia held a 7-1 mark ahead of this contest.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
Record-Herald

A historic signing day

Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 was a historic day in Fayette County sports. Perhaps for the first time ever, both Washington High School and Miami Trace High School had a student-athlete sign to attend and play football for a Division I college on the same day. Tanner Lemaster of Washington High...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Lemaster signs with Kentucky Wildcats

It’s been an amazing journey so far for Washington High School senior Tanner Lemaster and another chapter in his story is about to unfold. Lemaster took another step toward his future on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, the National Letter of Intent Signing Day, signing to commit to play college football at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

How Mike Locksley, Maryland pulled off big flips, DMV stars and an impressive recruiting class on Signing Day

Maryland football ushered in its future, signing its Class of 2023 commitments Wednesday as part of the Early Signing Period. The Terps entered the signing period with 23 commitments, and 22 of those players signed before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Locksley and his staff also worked in surprise flips just after, adding former N.C. State three-star commit Tamarcus Cooley to the class in the morning and Ole Miss four-star commit Neeo Avery in the afternoon to the class.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

