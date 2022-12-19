Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, Fort Madison
Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Jack was born on July 27, 1941, at his home outside Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Junior and Martha (Watznauer) Boeddeker. On February 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ronda Kamps at Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw, Illinois. She survives.
This not your father's Christmas display
FORT MADISON - He lit up Avenue E on Halloween and now he's lighting it up for Christmas. Fort Madison's Matt Emmett of 804 Avenue E has used his own ingenuity, a heavy, heavy dose of motherboards, tech gadgetry, and even 3D printers to create a winter digital wonderland music show for passersby on the city's east side.
Lady Hawks blow out Columbus
DONNELLSON - For the first time this year, Fort Madison had three players in double figures as the Lady Hawks rolled Columbus 68-32 in Donnellson. The Hawks, now 4-4, 3-3 in the SEI Superconference South, got 20 points from Makayla Morrison, 18 from freshman Kenna Sandoval, and 17 from Mya Lampe in the win.
Hounds fall to Washington on the road
WASHINGTON - Julian Dear's 15 first half points weren't enough to help the Hounds to their third win in a row. Dear hit five 3-balls and the Hounds held Washington to just 20 points in the first half, but the Demons prevailed 57-37 in Southeast Conference boys basketball action. The...
Central Lee boys finding some momentum
DONNELLSON - Sophomore Brayden Wyrick had an early Christmas gift for the Hawks Monday night. Central Lee's post player scored 22 working inside to lead the Hawks to a 68-46 win over Columbus at the Hawks' gym. The win is the second in a row for the Central Lee boys...
Fire, police chief looking for assist with vacant building fires
FORT MADISON - A string of vacant structure fires has city officials asking Fort Madison residents for help. The third fire in the past two weeks took the Fort Madison Fire Department out to the 2600 block of Avenue I where a vacant home with no utilities running, caught fire in the living room and did extensive damage.
