Buffalo, NY

It could be a snowy trek to Christmas church services

By Eileen Buckley
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abFgZ_0jo7Eq4S00

Another snowstorm will be arriving ahead of one of the most important weekends at churches across the Western New York region.

But church leaders we spoke with are full steam ahead for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RuOw_0jo7Eq4S00 WKBW
Father Christakis, who leads Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

“We just hope that the weather is not too bad for us and our parishioners because we want to have the services for sure these are very special services,” remarked Father Christos Christakis.

For Christians, gathering on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tIk44_0jo7Eq4S00 WKBW
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Father Christakis, who leads Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo, says that is why church services at Christmas are big celebrations for many.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Duqc_0jo7Eq4S00 WKBW
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

“Those days we see some of our parishioners who we don't see every Sunday maybe and they are looking forward to coming for Christmas — special to celebrate the birth of Christ,” Father Christakis. explained.

Just blocks away in the city at Trinity Episcopal Church on Delaware Avenue, the organist rehearsed powerful Christmas music.

I spoke with the church's Rector, Rev. Matthew Lincoln about another winter storm and its potential impact on services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anXw1_0jo7Eq4S00 WKBW
Rector, Rev. Matthew Lincoln, Episcopal Church on Delaware Avenue.

“What are your contingency plans at this point for your church?” Buckley asked. “To have services as scheduled — those are our contingency plans,” Rev. Lincoln replied.

Rev. Lincoln says Trinity will only have a morning service on Christmas Eve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18lNti_0jo7Eq4S00 WKBW
Trinity Episcopal Church on Delaware Avenue.

“We have one service — it's Christmas Eve in the morning. I want everybody in Buffalo to hear me — our Christmas Eve service will be at 11 o’clock on Christmas Eve morning — A.M. because — go Bills!” Rev. Lincoln noted.

At St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral on Pearl Street in downtown Buffalo, Rev. Twlia Smith, who serves as dean, tells me many of their church-goers live within walking distance.

“How will that affect your weekend services for Christmas?” Buckley questioned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGwap_0jo7Eq4S00 WKBW
Rev. Twila Smith, dean, St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral.

“I think it won't affect the services so much as it might how people chose to participate in them, so we'll go ahead with the services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and we have options for people to participate online,” responded Rev. Smith.

“You said to me you live across the street, so the church is going to be open no matter what?” Buckley asked.  “We may adapt a little bit on who the readers are and things that we are doing in the actual worship service, but I'm right here and so we'll be open,” Rev Smith replied.

St. Paul's will have two services Christmas Eve, 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday and also two services on Christmas Day.

Both episcopal churches will also offer live streaming of their services on their social media sites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GD7R0_0jo7Eq4S00 WKBW
St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral in downtown Buffalo.

All three church leaders I spoke with say the safety of everyone is most important in a snow event.

Father Christakis said it would have to be a major snow event to completely shut down.

“It has to be very big to cancel services — we do that only for the safety of the people,” Father Christakis reflected.

7 News reached out to the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, a spokesman says right now it's too soon to say how the weather will affect services for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

