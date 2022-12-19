ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Council votes to create new Housing Authority Board

WASHINGTON - D.C. Council voted Tuesday to create a new public housing board. The current 13-member board will be replaced by a 9-member stabilization and reform board appointed by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The organizing director of Empowered D.C. – a nonprofit that advocates for the District's low-income residents — spoke...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year

Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
marijuanamoment.net

D.C. Medical Marijuana Bill To Eliminate License Caps, Provide Tax Relief And More Heads To Mayor’s Desk

The Washington, D.C. Council has unanimously passed a bill to make sweeping changes to the medical marijuana program in the nation’s capital. That includes eliminating cannabis business licensing caps, providing tax relief to operators, further promoting social equity and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety

WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC bill will make Metrobus free starting July 2023

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. could see free buses as early as July of 2023 thanks to a bill that the D.C. Council passed unanimously on Tuesday. D.C. will be the most populous city to provide free bus transportation. The D.C. Council had its final vote on the Metro for D.C. bill, which was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way

This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
WASHINGTON, DC
multihousingnews.com

Aubinoe Management Lands $40M Refi for DC-Area Community

Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was provided by Fannie Mae. Aubinoe Management has secured a refinancing loan that will help update its 369-unit multifamily complex in Arlington, Va. Eastern Union’s David Merkin arranged the $39.7 million refinancing, which was provided by Fannie Mae. The 10-year loan comes with an interest rate equal to the 10-year Treasury bond rate plus 1.85 points and carries a three-year period of interest-only payments, according to Eastern Union.
WASHINGTON, DC
newsfromthestates.com

Miller says she sought camaraderie when joining Prince George’s school board, but encountered ‘discourse’

Prince George's County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller at a meeting Thursday. Screen shot. On the final day of testimony in her eight-day disciplinary hearing, Prince George’s County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller spoke for herself Wednesday. A state administrative judge will determine whether Miller should be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval

(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ggwash.org

The fascinating story of DC’s aqueducts and reservoirs

This article was first published on August 20, 2018. We think it’s worthwhile to look back the region’s history and wanted to share this article again. Have you ever wondered where the District’s drinking water comes from, or puzzled over why the McMillan reservoir is located in the center of the city, far from the water sources that supply it? GGWash contributor Elliot Carter’s DC Underground Atlas showcases the history and engineering of this hidden underground world. Here’s a taste of what he found.
WASHINGTON, DC
proclaimerscv.com

$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program

$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program. City Mayor stated, “To help people and families, we’ll provide funds for them to decide how best to meet their living necessities.” Alexandria, Va. The soon-to-be-launched Guaranteed Income Pilot Program in Alexandria offers selected residents funds worth up to $500 a month for two years.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WJLA

Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Eater

Where D.C. Restaurant Experts Loved to Dine Out in 2022

Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant critics, journalists, bloggers, and industry pros to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to an annual “Year in Eater” survey will be revealed in several posts this month. First up, the dining experts share their regular go-to destinations in 2022 and the most exciting newcomers to D.C.’s restaurant scene.
WASHINGTON, DC

