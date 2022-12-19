Read full article on original website
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Longstanding HomeGoods Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergAshburn, VA
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
The United States Deploying Patriots Systems to Ukraine as Part of The $1.85 Billion Aid PackageElizabeth A. GodwinWashington, DC
Washington City Paper
Fresh Off a Leading Role in the DCHA Debate, Robert White Wins Housing Committee Chair Over Anita Bonds
At-Large Councilmember Robert White spent the past few weeks out front on public housing issues, taking an unusually vocal stand in support of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s plan to overhaul the D.C. Housing Authority. It’s starting to look like an audition for a much bigger job. White is now...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
Washington City Paper
Bowser Won Her New DCHA Board. Is There Any Reason to Believe It Will Make a Difference?
The fate of the D.C. Housing Authority now lies in the hands of a new, nine-member governing board. They’ve got roughly two years to turn around DCHA, an agency that’s been floundering for most of the past two decades. Emergency reform legislation the D.C. Council passed Tuesday afternoon...
fox5dc.com
DC Council votes to create new Housing Authority Board
WASHINGTON - D.C. Council voted Tuesday to create a new public housing board. The current 13-member board will be replaced by a 9-member stabilization and reform board appointed by Mayor Muriel Bowser. The organizing director of Empowered D.C. – a nonprofit that advocates for the District's low-income residents — spoke...
WTOP
Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year
Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Medical Marijuana Bill To Eliminate License Caps, Provide Tax Relief And More Heads To Mayor’s Desk
The Washington, D.C. Council has unanimously passed a bill to make sweeping changes to the medical marijuana program in the nation’s capital. That includes eliminating cannabis business licensing caps, providing tax relief to operators, further promoting social equity and creating new regulated business categories such as on-site consumption facilities and cannabis cooking classes.
DC Council passes bills on policing, cannabis, road safety
WASHINGTON — The DC Council voted on numerous big proposals during its last legislative meeting of the year. The council gave its final approval to an idea that will ultimately make all Metrobuses in D.C. free for anyone to use as early as next July. The year after that, D.C. residents will also get an $100 monthly balance to use on their registered SmartTrip cards.
DC bill will make Metrobus free starting July 2023
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. could see free buses as early as July of 2023 thanks to a bill that the D.C. Council passed unanimously on Tuesday. D.C. will be the most populous city to provide free bus transportation. The D.C. Council had its final vote on the Metro for D.C. bill, which was […]
Tomorrow, D.C. Council Decides Whether Some Safety-Net Programs Expanded During The Pandemic Stay That Way
This article was produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. After temporarily boosting housing and nutrition benefits in the first year of the pandemic, the D.C. Council is poised to make their expansion permanent. Legislators unanimously approved the measures during a first reading at their Dec. 6 meeting, with final consideration expected tomorrow — the last legislative meeting before new members are sworn in next year.
multihousingnews.com
Aubinoe Management Lands $40M Refi for DC-Area Community
Eastern Union arranged the loan, which was provided by Fannie Mae. Aubinoe Management has secured a refinancing loan that will help update its 369-unit multifamily complex in Arlington, Va. Eastern Union’s David Merkin arranged the $39.7 million refinancing, which was provided by Fannie Mae. The 10-year loan comes with an interest rate equal to the 10-year Treasury bond rate plus 1.85 points and carries a three-year period of interest-only payments, according to Eastern Union.
newsfromthestates.com
Miller says she sought camaraderie when joining Prince George’s school board, but encountered ‘discourse’
Prince George's County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller at a meeting Thursday. Screen shot. On the final day of testimony in her eight-day disciplinary hearing, Prince George’s County Board of Education Chair Juanita Miller spoke for herself Wednesday. A state administrative judge will determine whether Miller should be...
alxnow.com
Landmark redevelopment plans win City Council approval
(Updated at 1 p.m.) The first set of buildings in the West End project — the start of a massive redevelopment of what was Landmark Mall — were approved at a City Council meeting this weekend. Developer Foulger-Pratt won the unanimous approval of four blocks of the sprawling...
alxnow.com
Legislative discussion highlights Alexandrians’ struggle with rising rents
As the City of Alexandria gets ready to kick off its advocacy for the upcoming general assembly session, one of the main talking points is how the city could use more help from the state in handling affordable housing. Meronne Teklu, speaking on behalf of the Economic Opportunities Commission, the...
‘These Are Unnecessary Deaths’: Advocates Mourn More Than 70 People Who Died Homeless In D.C. This Year
Dozens of people marched to Freedom Plaza Tuesday night, chanting “housing is a human right,” carrying candles and lanterns in remembrance of those who died homeless in D.C. this year. At the head of the procession, six marchers carried an empty casket. Each year, D.C. housing advocates, including...
ggwash.org
The fascinating story of DC’s aqueducts and reservoirs
This article was first published on August 20, 2018. We think it’s worthwhile to look back the region’s history and wanted to share this article again. Have you ever wondered where the District’s drinking water comes from, or puzzled over why the McMillan reservoir is located in the center of the city, far from the water sources that supply it? GGWash contributor Elliot Carter’s DC Underground Atlas showcases the history and engineering of this hidden underground world. Here’s a taste of what he found.
Juanita Miller may testify at hearing to decide whether to remove her from Prince George’s school board
Besides Miller, a few other school leaders may testify on her behalf this week. The post Juanita Miller may testify at hearing to decide whether to remove her from Prince George’s school board appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Lifelong DC Democrat calls out her own party: 'Enough is enough, we need more police'
D.C. neighborhood commissioner Denise Rucker Krepp sounded the alarm on a far-left criminal code bill after an armed carjacking took place in front of her home
proclaimerscv.com
$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program
$500 a Month Amount People will Receive for 2 Years through Alexandria’s Guaranteed Income Program. City Mayor stated, “To help people and families, we’ll provide funds for them to decide how best to meet their living necessities.” Alexandria, Va. The soon-to-be-launched Guaranteed Income Pilot Program in Alexandria offers selected residents funds worth up to $500 a month for two years.
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
Eater
Where D.C. Restaurant Experts Loved to Dine Out in 2022
Following an Eater tradition, we asked a group of restaurant critics, journalists, bloggers, and industry pros to weigh in on the year in food. Their answers to an annual “Year in Eater” survey will be revealed in several posts this month. First up, the dining experts share their regular go-to destinations in 2022 and the most exciting newcomers to D.C.’s restaurant scene.
