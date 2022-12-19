ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Woman dead, alleged killer hospitalized after shooting on Cedar Street in Myrtle Beach, police say

By Dennis Bright, Tanya Pinette
 7 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is dead after she was shot Monday afternoon by a man who then shot himself, according to Myrtle Beach police .

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Cedar Street.

The woman killed has been identified as Betzabeth Meza, 26, of Mexico, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

Police said the man and woman “had a previous relationship” and that the shooting is being investigated as a domestic incident.

Police said the man shot the woman as she arrived to pick up a child from a babysitter and that he then shot himself.

The child is safe and was not injured in the incident, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

