Montana State

Brett Young Does What He's Told When It Comes to Christmas Decorating

Brett Young is happy to help decorate his home for the holidays, but when it comes to creative decisions for the holiday decor, his wife Taylor takes the reins. In an interview with his record label leading up to the holidays, Young shared more about the decorating traditions in his home, saying he's "not a Griswold," but he enjoys getting the house ready for Christmas.
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

