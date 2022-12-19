"Home Alone" fans in the Chicago area can now chow down on a classic from the movie: "Little Nero's Pizza." Located at 711 Devon Ave. in Park Ridge, Easy Street Pizza is serving all the nostalgia, delivering cheesy delights in the famed "Little Nero's Pizza" box. The fictitious pizza parlor was featured in the 1990 hit, which was filmed in Winnetka.

