Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Doctor Calls For More Mental Health Support For Chicago Cops After 3rd Officer Suicide in a Week
Like many people Thursday, Dr. Carrie Steiner received the news that another Chicago police officer took their own life. Steiner is a former Chicago police officer who also operates a first responders wellness center, helping officers who are struggling with their mental health. During an unrelated press conference Thursday morning,...
Chicago to Issue Mask Advisory if City Reaches ‘High' Alert Level, Mayor Says
If Chicago reaches a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city will issue a mask advisory, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday, just ahead of the holiday weekend. The CDC is expected to release its updated community levels Thursday evening. Last week, Chicago and...
CPD Officer Found Dead in 3rd Apparent Suicide by a Chicago Cop in a Week
Another Chicago police officer has died by apparent suicide, the third in a week, according to officials. The officer died at his home Thursday morning in the Chicago Lawn District on the Southwest Side, according to police department spokesman Tom Ahern. It is believed he took his own life. No...
Amtrak Drastically Cuts Service in Chicago Area as Winter Storm Arrives
Passengers hoping to use Amtrak for their holiday travel are feeling the effects of a winter storm that’s hammering a good portion of the country, with trains traveling to and from Chicago impacted by the weather. According to the latest information from Amtrak, more than half of Hiawatha trains...
Peter Salvino Marks 2nd Death of Young Man in Lake Michigan This Month
The death of 25-year-old Peter Salvino, a Northwestern doctoral student whose body was found in Lake Michigan this week, marks the second young man to be found dead in the water in Chicago this month. Earlier in December, 21-year-old Polish businessman Krzysztof Szubert was also found dead in the lake...
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Chatham Toddler Surprised With Gifts and Visit from Santa After Mother, Grandfather Killed
The 2-year-old boy found alone earlier this month in an East Chatham apartment is now living with his aunt, Tanesha Jenkins. CJ was unharmed, but found alone where his mother and grandfather were killed. Jenkins' sister, 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her father 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, were both found dead in...
As Snowstorm Arrives, Chicago Officials Remind Residents of Shoveling Guidelines
As a winter storm arrives in the Chicago area, city officials are reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to clear walkways and sidewalks. The city’s municipal code requires property owners and occupants in both residential and business buildings to clear a five-foot path on all sidewalks, and to clear all ramps in the event of heavy snow.
Body of Missing Northwestern Doctoral Student Peter Salvino Found in Lake Michigan
A body was recovered in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Tuesday evening has been identified as that of 25-year-old Northwestern doctoral student Peter Salvino. Chicago police confirmed shortly after 6 p.m. that a body was recovered in Diversey Harbor, near where his phone had pinged for the final time after his disappearance.
Chicago-Area Schools Announce Closures Due to Winter Storm Thursday
A number of schools in the Chicago area announced closures Thursday due to the impending winter storm. Morton Grove School District 69 in Skokie said its schools would be closed Thursday "due to the Winter Storm Warning currently issued for the Chicagoland area that predicts hazardous travel conditions for Thursday afternoon during our school dismissal times"
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Woman Dies While Working on Production Floor of Gurnee Business
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. Leily Lopez-Hernandez, 29, was cleaning inside a building in the 1900 block of Swanson Court around 1 a.m. when she was injured, the office said.
You Can Order the ‘Little Nero's Pizza' Featured in ‘Home Alone'
"Home Alone" fans in the Chicago area can now chow down on a classic from the movie: "Little Nero's Pizza." Located at 711 Devon Ave. in Park Ridge, Easy Street Pizza is serving all the nostalgia, delivering cheesy delights in the famed "Little Nero's Pizza" box. The fictitious pizza parlor was featured in the 1990 hit, which was filmed in Winnetka.
Person Killed in Fire at Residential Building in Austin
One person was killed in a fire Wednesday morning in Austin on the West Side. The blaze broke out after 10:30 a.m. at a two-story building in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. A 74-year-old man was killed in the fire, according to officials. The...
Body Recovered in Lake Michigan Near Where Missing Northwestern Doctoral Student's Phone Was Last Pinged
A body was recovered in Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor early Tuesday evening, close to where missing 25-year-old Northwestern doctoral student Peter Salvino's phone was last pinged before he went missing early Sunday morning. Chicago police confirmed shortly after 6 p.m. that a body was recovered in Diversey Harbor, but...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Lupe Fiasco to Perform at Bears-Bills Halftime Show on Christmas Eve
Lupe Fiasco to perform at Bears-Bills halftime show originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have announced Grammy award-winning artist Lupe Fiasco will take Soldier Field at halftime for the Christmas Eve matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Chicago-born rapper is set to perform as a part of...
Family, Friends of Missing 25-Year-Old Northwestern Doctoral Student Asking Public to Share Surveillance Videos
Family and friends of Peter Salvino, a 25-year-old Northwestern University Doctoral student who went missing Saturday night in Lincoln Park, are asking for the public's help to check surveillance footage of nearby businesses and residences, in hopes that they can retrace the missing man's steps. "The goal is to get...
State, Local Officials Enact Emergency Travel Precautions During Winter Storm
With a winter storm bringing snowfall, gusty winds and dangerously cold temperatures now affecting the Chicago area, state and local officials have enacted several measures to try to mitigate travel risk during the storm. Notably, Indiana officials announced that a winter weather ban for the entire Indiana Toll Road would...
As Chicago Faces Frigid Cold, Here's What Kind of Salt You Should Use on Driveways, Sidewalks
Thursday’s winter storm caused temperatures in the Chicago area to plummet well-below freezing, and with several days of subzero wind chills and frigid air temps in the forecast, you’ll need to work a bit harder to clear ice and snow from driveways and sidewalks. While you may have...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0