Cenikor Amarillo Substance Abuse Services
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday season can be triggering for those battling substance abuse issues and Cenikor Amarillo is making the public aware of its services. Cenikor offers a variety of services ranging from prevention to detox, depending on the individual needs of their clients. When an individual walks through their doors, there is […]
Staffing Shortages At Clements Unit Forcing Big Changes At Prison
2022 has been full of challenges we aren't used to seeing. One of the biggest, if not THE biggest, has been staffing shortages in just about every employment sector you can think of. I remember driving past The Bagle Place on Bell about a month ago. That restaurant is usually...
KFDA
Experts and law enforcement advise safety with the purchase of guns this holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more guns going into circulation this Christmas, so does the need to take safety precautions when using and storing firearms. When asked why gun safes are the most sold safes at Bomb City Safes, here is what owner, Robert Deaton said, “Number one, keep little hands away. Number two, get them some protection, some security, some peace of mind from fire, things like that.”
KFDA
‘They’re still there’: Advice provided to create a dementia-friendly holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the holiday season underway, it’s important to create an environment for everyone to enjoy, especially for those living with dementia-related illnesses. This season can be a time of joy and stress for everybody, but especially for those with dementia. “If you can, if you’re...
Another Fentanyl Death In Amarillo Leads To Arrest
As the end of the year is near, the trouble with fentanyl is still in the beginning stages. The new year is supposed to allow us to turn the page, and start fresh with a clean slate. That's something that won't happen for so many that have lost their lives...
KFDA
Amarillo health experts alarmed with increase of Vitamin K refusal
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health experts say it’s a simple step, preventing a potentially life-threatening problem in newborns, a Vitamin K injection. The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center says the injections have been recommended and the standard since the early 1960s. In recent years, refusal...
KFDA
Experts: Grief, mental illness, holiday stress can cause people to turn to ‘food for comfort’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Grief, mental illness, holiday stress from shopping attending multiple events, all of these are reasons for over indulging when it comes to food this time of year. Holidays can be stressful for those who struggle with overeating or someone who has a history of an eating...
KFDA
Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers. The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom. This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will...
KFDA
Home tips and shelter resources provided due to predicted cold temperatures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has offered tips and resources to help keep the people safe due to predicting temperatures to drop in the teens and single digits on Thursday and Friday. Tips:. Allow water faucets to drip. Running water, even at a trickle, helps relieve pressure...
kgncnewsnow.com
A visit from the North Pole to a local Hospital
The man up north, Santa Claus, took a little detour this week to visit Northwest Texas Healthcare System. Santa stopped by and read some stories to the children at the neonatal intensive care unit and the pedantic department before the holiday season. This event has been a tradition for Northwest...
Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit
In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
KFDA
Salvation Army provides warming stations, emergency shelter during dangerous freezing weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Salvation Army will be providing warming stations and emergency shelter day and night during these extreme cold weather conditions. The shelters are doing everything they can to keep those in need of shelter safe as temperatures are forecasted to drop to dangerous numbers during the Christmas holidays.
KFDA
Area business delays for Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday. All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, not including the Potter County Jail. To have your business added to the list,...
Human Remains Found in Potter County Near Hope Road
This is supposed to be the season of hope and love and celebration. However, it is no celebration when a crime is committed and we have seen way too many crimes in Amarillo lately. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road...
KFDA
‘It’s affecting your dog as well’: Vets warn against extreme cold temperatures for outside pets
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the extreme cold weather outside pets are more prone to hypothermia. Vets say take extra precautions like giving extra food and checking water bowls to ensure the water has not frozen. “If the dog or cat are having to stay outside not only do they...
KFDA
Potter County man missing for over 6 months
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is still going on for a missing Potter County man. Wade Pierce, 28, has been missing for over six months and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they have no leads. “Nobody had heard from him. So at this point, it’s just your...
Amarillo Police establish Cold Case investigation unit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that it will be forming a cold case investigation unit as a portion of the department’s homicide unit. According to a news release from the department, the new cold case unit will focus on solving unsolved homicides that “had previously been stalled by (a) […]
Closures for Thursday due to severe cold
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
Brown Road railroad crossing in Randall County remains closed by BNSF
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Canyon, along with Randall County, announced Thursday that the railroad crossing at Brown Road will continue to be closed by BNSF until further notice. Officials said the crossing has been closed since there was a collision between a semi-truck and a train in August. According to […]
