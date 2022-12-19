ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Cenikor Amarillo Substance Abuse Services

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The holiday season can be triggering for those battling substance abuse issues and Cenikor Amarillo is making the public aware of its services. Cenikor offers a variety of services ranging from prevention to detox, depending on the individual needs of their clients. When an individual walks through their doors, there is […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Experts and law enforcement advise safety with the purchase of guns this holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more guns going into circulation this Christmas, so does the need to take safety precautions when using and storing firearms. When asked why gun safes are the most sold safes at Bomb City Safes, here is what owner, Robert Deaton said, “Number one, keep little hands away. Number two, get them some protection, some security, some peace of mind from fire, things like that.”
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo health experts alarmed with increase of Vitamin K refusal

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Health experts say it’s a simple step, preventing a potentially life-threatening problem in newborns, a Vitamin K injection. The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center says the injections have been recommended and the standard since the early 1960s. In recent years, refusal...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Night to Shine is asking for volunteers for event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo’s annual event Nigh to Shine is asking for volunteers. The event will offer people ages 14 and up who have disabilities a chance to celebrate prom. This will be held on February 10, at the Civic Center. Organizations say around 800 volunteers will...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

A visit from the North Pole to a local Hospital

The man up north, Santa Claus, took a little detour this week to visit Northwest Texas Healthcare System. Santa stopped by and read some stories to the children at the neonatal intensive care unit and the pedantic department before the holiday season. This event has been a tradition for Northwest...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo Police Announce Big News Of New Cold Case Unit

In Amarillo, there are 49 unsolved homicides dating back to the '50s. That's according to a release recently published by the Amarillo Police Department. It was part of a release announcing some pretty big news. Amarillo Police Department is getting a Cold Case investigation unit. Tackling The 49 Unsolved Homicides...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD officers continue to patrol during cold weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Even on extremely cold days like Thursday first responders are still out patrolling the streets. Amarillo Police Department Sergeant, Carla Burr, said that even during cold temperatures the officers are prepared and will continue to keep the community safe. According to Burr to prepare for the cold the department supplies hats […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Area business delays for Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the low temperatures and wind chill conditions across the area some businesses have planned to delay or close Thursday. All Potter County buildings will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 22, not including the Potter County Jail. To have your business added to the list,...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

Potter County man missing for over 6 months

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An investigation is still going on for a missing Potter County man. Wade Pierce, 28, has been missing for over six months and the Potter County Sheriff’s Office says they have no leads. “Nobody had heard from him. So at this point, it’s just your...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Closures for Thursday due to severe cold

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.” As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy