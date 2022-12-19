ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
Armed robbery in Sheboygan - suspect flees

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On December 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM Sheboygan Police Officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar at 2821 N 15th St for an armed robbery. A white male entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. After obtaining money he fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.
Three injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay, police looking for witnesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left three people injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street just after 12 a.m. on December 20. Three men were reportedly injured.
Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting

The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was over undelivered marijuana. Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged...
Man bound over for trial in Clintonville carjacking case

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the carjacking of an elderly driver has been bound over for trial in Waupaca County. Seth Genereau, 23, appeared via video for a preliminary hearing Thursday. He’s being held in a Bayfield County jail on charges in that jurisdiction. Genereau...
Suspect at large after armed robbery in Sheboygan, police investigating

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
Green Bay Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

The Green Bay Police Department is looking into a shooting from early this morning. The Department was informed of the shooting in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, and a...
Winnebago County steps in, to prevent warming shelter from closing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm and freezing cold is especially hard on the homeless. In Oshkosh the Day by Day Warming Shelter nearly shut down Wednesday night due to a staff shortage. Instead, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel issued an emergency declaration to take over operations thru January...
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
Law enforcers are out to remind you to drive sober for the holidays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Wisconsin State Patrol are teaming up for a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign. The enforcement campaign is already underway. The Green Bay Police Department, for example, has sent out five OWI deployments and one Click It or Ticket deployment. Last year its officers made 20 OWI arrests.
Oshkosh shelter almost closed

