NBC26
Green Bay Police say extra school crossing guards needed during winter months
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay Police and the company Cross Safe are asking for help to fill positions for crossing guards during the winter. Police said seasonal illness can have an impact on the number of available crossing guards. “We need to build up the list for...
wearegreenbay.com
Outagamie County Sheriff’s announce tow ban for I-41 and WIS 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A tow ban has been announced for all of I-41 and WIS 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the tow ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning, December 24. Deputies say...
WBAY Green Bay
Armed robbery in Sheboygan - suspect flees
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On December 21, 2022 at 5:36 PM Sheboygan Police Officers were dispatched to the Family Dollar at 2821 N 15th St for an armed robbery. A white male entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. After obtaining money he fled the scene. No one was injured during the incident.
wearegreenbay.com
Three injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay, police looking for witnesses
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left three people injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street just after 12 a.m. on December 20. Three men were reportedly injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase stretches nearly 23 miles, ends with OWI arrest
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - A 40-year-old man from Hatley, Wisconsin (just east of Wausau) is in police custody in Fond du Lac County following a high-speed chase that covered nearly 23 miles on snow-covered and slippery roadways. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Fond...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Release Ages of Victims in Yesterday’s Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has released the ages of the victims in yesterday morning’s triple shooting. Officers were called to an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight where they located two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital and...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
WBAY Green Bay
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
wearegreenbay.com
Over 125 prohibited bags turned away at Packers game, officers respond to 26 calls
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With two home games remaining on the schedule, officers want to remind fans of Lambeau Field’s carry-in policy after 125+ bags were turned away on Monday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to 26 calls that ended up resulting in...
WBAY Green Bay
21 charges filed against powerboat driver who crashed into cruiser on Fox River
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twenty-one charges have been filed against the driver of a powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River. The Wisconsin Department of Justice filed a complaint against Jason Lindemann Wednesday. Lindemann is charged with two counts of Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety,...
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna man charged with attempted murder for Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Kaukauna man is in custody for a shooting on Green Bay’s west side last month, where gunfire entered a home with a woman and two children inside. According to the criminal complaint, the shooting was over undelivered marijuana. Laquan Taylor, 20, is charged...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Neighborhood Reports More Rats, But Overall Complaints Remain Steady
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Residents in a west side neighborhood in Green Bay say they’re seeing rats near their homes for the first time. Green Bay seemed to have a real rat problem in the summers of 2017 and 2018, when the city and county combined to spend at least $10,000 to combat the issue.
WBAY Green Bay
Man bound over for trial in Clintonville carjacking case
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the carjacking of an elderly driver has been bound over for trial in Waupaca County. Seth Genereau, 23, appeared via video for a preliminary hearing Thursday. He’s being held in a Bayfield County jail on charges in that jurisdiction. Genereau...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect at large after armed robbery in Sheboygan, police investigating
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County are currently searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. According to a release, at around 5:35 p.m., Sheboygan Police Officers were sent to the Family Dollar at 2821 North 15th Street for a report of an armed robbery.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
The Green Bay Police Department is looking into a shooting from early this morning. The Department was informed of the shooting in the 1400 block of Smith Street just after midnight. Officers arrived to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital, and a...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County steps in, to prevent warming shelter from closing
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm and freezing cold is especially hard on the homeless. In Oshkosh the Day by Day Warming Shelter nearly shut down Wednesday night due to a staff shortage. Instead, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel issued an emergency declaration to take over operations thru January...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for witnesses to triple shooting in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the victims of a triple shooting on the east side of Green Bay has life-threatening injuries, police say. Three people suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in an alley in the 1400 block of Smith Street. Police were called to the scene shortly after midnight.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver suspected to be on heroin leads deputies on high-speed chase
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver suspected to be under the influence of heroin led deputies on a high-speed chase on three tires in Fond du Lac County Wednesday night, officials say. At about 10 p.m., the Fond du Lac County Communication Center received a report of...
WBAY Green Bay
Law enforcers are out to remind you to drive sober for the holidays
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police departments, sheriff’s offices and the Wisconsin State Patrol are teaming up for a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign. The enforcement campaign is already underway. The Green Bay Police Department, for example, has sent out five OWI deployments and one Click It or Ticket deployment. Last year its officers made 20 OWI arrests.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh shelter almost closed
Are you naughty or nice about what goes in the recycling bin on Christmas morning?. Washington Island has one of the poorest internet services in the country. Road crews are working around the clock to clear snow in Green Bay.
