Frenship ISD names new Willow Bend Elementary principal
WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School. According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal...
Remembering West Texans who died homeless; National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, the South Plains Homeless Consortium (SPHC) held a local candlelight vigil at the Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park and Playground as part of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day. “It’s important to have a memorial every year to remember our friends that died on the streets to give them […]
Server robot in Lubbock to ease stress off servers during labor shortages
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sanctuary Bar & Café has been struggling to find waiters and waitresses during the labor shortage, putting more stress on the servers who are working. Rosie the server robot is at the Sanctuary Bar & Café on 82nd and Slide. The robot will soon take food and drinks to anyone in the V.I.P. section. The Front of House Operations Manager, Tiffany Teschner, says Customers will be able to sit down and order from an iPad.
Update on downtown Lubbock civic park, what to expect for the project in 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — It has been two years this month since city council approved the new downtown civic park. 2022 was a big year for the project, and 2023 will be another step closer to it being completed. Earlier this summer, the old Lubbock Power & Light building was demolished to make room for where […]
Haven Animal Care Shelter host Annual Christmas event
LUBBOCK, Texas- Haven Animal Care Shelter host annual Christmas for the animals, giving the community a chance to come to the shelter, bring a gift and even adopt. Director Dr. Brenda Wilbanks says Christmas brings cheer to not only people but animals as well. “They get to see people, and...
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
Another Landmark Lubbock Institution Has Closed It’s Doors For The Final Time
And so it goes. Another Texas Tech institution is no more. First, it was the iconic Double T scoreboard (which is being replaced with the upgrade of Jones AT&T Stadium). Now, after announcing that they were closing, the Varsity Bookstore is officially done after 88 years serving Texas Tech students and fans.
Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock plumber is urging Lubbockites to make necessary home preparations with extremely cold temperatures just around the corner. Kye Moore with Black Plumbing says a few dollars spent in preparation could save thousands later. If pipes freeze, they could burst, causing damage to plumbing which...
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior
Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
‘Caring and loving person’: Family asks for community’s help after Lubbock man found dead in backyard
A GoFundMe account for the family of 40-year-old Patrick Jones raised more than $4,000 as of Tuesday evening. The Lubbock Police Department said Jones was found dead in his backyard just before 4:25 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Sherman Avenue.
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
Lubbock Police said someone was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue.
City of Lubbock to build $18M solid waste transfer station to improve trash truck efficiency
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock hopes to improve the efficiency of solid waste collection and other field operations with a transfer station. The Lubbock City Council intends to issue as much as $18.75 million in certificates of obligation to finance the project, a form of debt funding through bonds that do not require voter approval.
Crash south of Lubbock leaves 3 injured, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 87 near County Road 7500 on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The call came in around 1:53 p.m. According to DPS, a vehicle headed southbound on US 87 crashed with a vehicle that was eastbound on CR […]
‘Just love on them’: 35th Annual Lubbock County Detention Center Christmas Visit
LUBBOCK, Texas — Former City Councilman TJ Patterson started a tradition 35 years ago visiting the men and women at the Lubbock County Detention Center on Christmas day. The late TJ Patterson had a passion for helping people and to always try and raise them up and not push them down. “You do the crime, […]
Hale Center teacher arrested, charged with improper relationship
Officials released information Wednesday about the arrest of a teacher in the Hale Center, Texas ISD -- Amy Gilly, 46.
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
Atmos Energy offers safety tips to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bitterly cold temperatures are settling in for the next several days, and Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, while following a few easy...
Lubbock Economic Development Alliance to use $28.7M sales tax revenue bonds for first time to finance projects
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council gave the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance the ability to issue up to $32.5 million in sales tax revenue bonds to pay for infrastructure and land, a first for LEDA in how it finances economic development projects and operations. “For the last decade,...
Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
