Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Frenship ISD names new Willow Bend Elementary principal

WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School. According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal...
WOLFFORTH, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Remembering West Texans who died homeless; National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, the South Plains Homeless Consortium (SPHC) held a local candlelight vigil at the Salvation Army’s Dave Freriks Disaster Complex Park and Playground as part of National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day.  “It’s important to have a memorial every year to remember our friends that died on the streets to give them […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KLTV

Server robot in Lubbock to ease stress off servers during labor shortages

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sanctuary Bar & Café has been struggling to find waiters and waitresses during the labor shortage, putting more stress on the servers who are working. Rosie the server robot is at the Sanctuary Bar & Café on 82nd and Slide. The robot will soon take food and drinks to anyone in the V.I.P. section. The Front of House Operations Manager, Tiffany Teschner, says Customers will be able to sit down and order from an iPad.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Haven Animal Care Shelter host Annual Christmas event

LUBBOCK, Texas- Haven Animal Care Shelter host annual Christmas for the animals, giving the community a chance to come to the shelter, bring a gift and even adopt. Director Dr. Brenda Wilbanks says Christmas brings cheer to not only people but animals as well. “They get to see people, and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock professional plumber gives tips on protecting your pipes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock plumber is urging Lubbockites to make necessary home preparations with extremely cold temperatures just around the corner. Kye Moore with Black Plumbing says a few dollars spent in preparation could save thousands later. If pipes freeze, they could burst, causing damage to plumbing which...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Atmos Energy offers safety tips to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Bitterly cold temperatures are settling in for the next several days, and Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and staging its employees across the system. Atmos Energy reminds customers to stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, while following a few easy...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Extreme and dangerous South Plains cold

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Extremely cold air, with dangerous wind chills, has arrived and will continue through Friday morning. No surprise as our forecast has covered this over the past week. Overall there is little change to our forecast. It is the coldest we’ve experienced in any December in more...
LUBBOCK, TX

