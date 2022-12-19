Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: New video shows suspected killer of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Flags across Wisconsin are flying at half-staff Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross, a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker shot to death while delivering mail on his route in Milwaukee. Friday, Dec. 23, will mark two weeks since Cross was murdered. While his...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha teen accused of shooting at officers, held on $250,000 bond
A Kenosha teenager is accused of shooting at Kenosha Police officers Wednesday afternoon and now faces numerous felony charges. Leonatay L. Lowery, 17, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated felon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Officers, accused teen exchange gunfire
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha boy, 17, is accused of shooting at an unmarked Kenosha police vehicle near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Prosecutors have charged Leonatay Lowery with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
CBS 58
Two women call 911 in alleged hostage situation, leading to arrest of Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a hostage situation late Wednesday, Dec. 21, leading to one arrest. Two women from Palmyra, one 34-year-old and one 26-year-old were reportedly being held against their will before calling 911 during an escape attempt from a residence near N. 77th St. and W. Hampton.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Lancaster; 1 man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Appleton and Lancaster that landed a 43-year-old man in a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for...
CBS 58
3 charged in connection to death of 4-year-old girl in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people are facing charges in the death of 4-year-old Kaliyah King Magee in Milwaukee. Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death. Princess Arredondo, 29, is charged with one count chronic neglect of a child - consequence is great bodily harm-as to the repeated failure to protect the victim from the abuse of Chambers, and one count neglecting a child-consequence is death-as to the failure to seek medical care for the victim.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies
UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
americanmilitarynews.com
Dating app victimizer linked to woman falling unconscious at bar, Racine Police Dept. warns
The Racine Police Department is again cautioning local women about a man who has met and victimized women he met from dating apps after another incident occurred Thursday. Timothy L. Olson has been linked to another woman in a bar who fell unconscious Thursday while in Olson’s presence. This is now the third woman that the RPD knows of who have ended up unconscious while being in Olson’s presence, the RPD said in a news release.
wisconsinrightnow.com
EXCLUSIVE: Drunk Driver Accused of Killing Racine Nurse, 20, Is Not A US Citizen, Has Immigration Hold
Ernest Regalado Rodriguez, the accused drunk driver charged in the crash that killed 20-year-old nurse Johanna Pascoe in Caledonia, Wisconsin, has an immigration hold in the Racine County Jail, according to records obtained by Wisconsin Right Now. Regalado Rodriguez, 21, of Racine, is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
wortfm.org
‘We Are In The Same Struggle’: Caravans Journey To Support Striking CNH Workers
Twenty-three degrees, sharp wind, and yet a crowd of around 100 or more shivered behind United Auto Workers 180 Hall in Racine, WI on December 17th. Since May 2nd, Case New Holland Industrial union workers have been on strike outside the plant. And seven months later they’re still at it, while union workers from as far away as Iowa travelled to push them through the holiday season. Honking and cheers filled the air as Michele Bendix danced in a Grinch suit at the intersection of Oakes Road and Durand Avenue. A UAW worker at the plant, she gave a summary of the situation.
WGNtv.com
Police: 2 teens shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two teens were shot early Thursday in Waukegan. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Center Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located two victims, both in their late teens from Waukegan, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the teens...
WISN
Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire
A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Loved ones hoping for clues in mysterious disappearance of Wisconsin man Ronald Henry
“He likes to be around people,” Tonya Makinye told Dateline about her son, Ronald. “He loves helping people.”. Thirty-four-year-old Ronald Henry was last seen on December 5, 2022, in Platteville, Wisconsin. Tonya told Dateline that Ronald grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with seven siblings. “Ronald was my third...
Woman fatally injured at Gurnee business: coroner
A woman died while working on the production floor of a business in north suburban Gurnee early Thursday, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.
WISN
Neighborhood says it hasn't gotten mail delivered in weeks
MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Solomon Bunn lives near N. 72nd Street and W. Sheridan Avenue. He said he's only getting advertisements delivered. "It was actually junk mail, it was none of the mail I was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
