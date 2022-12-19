ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha teen accused of shooting at officers, held on $250,000 bond

A Kenosha teenager is accused of shooting at Kenosha Police officers Wednesday afternoon and now faces numerous felony charges. Leonatay L. Lowery, 17, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated felon.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: Officers, accused teen exchange gunfire

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha boy, 17, is accused of shooting at an unmarked Kenosha police vehicle near 66th Street and 23rd Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Prosecutors have charged Leonatay Lowery with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Lancaster; 1 man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near Appleton and Lancaster that landed a 43-year-old man in a hospital on Thursday, Dec. 22. Police said the shooting happened around 11 a.m. A 43-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital to treat his wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

3 charged in connection to death of 4-year-old girl in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Three people are facing charges in the death of 4-year-old Kaliyah King Magee in Milwaukee. Physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death. Princess Arredondo, 29, is charged with one count chronic neglect of a child - consequence is great bodily harm-as to the repeated failure to protect the victim from the abuse of Chambers, and one count neglecting a child-consequence is death-as to the failure to seek medical care for the victim.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Palmyra women held hostage, Milwaukee man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested Wednesday morning, Dec. 21 after police said a woman he'd been holding hostage escaped. The incident began shortly after 3 a.m. MPD said two Palmyra women, ages 34 and 26, were held against their will near 79th and Hampton. One of the women...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI, allegedly shouts racial/homophobic slurs at deputies

UNION GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man is facing charges after blowing four stop signs and nearly driving a deputy off the road. According to a release, on Monday, December 19, 2022, at around 8:25 p.m., an off-duty Racine County Sheriff’s sergeant was driving his vehicle in the Village of Union Grove when he observed a gray pick-up truck driving recklessly.
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

52nd and Chambers crash; driver disregarded stop sign

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a collision that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 52nd and Chambers. It happened at approximately 6:19 a.m. Police say unit#1 was traveling north on 52nd Street, disregarded a stop sign, and collided with unit #2 – which was traveling east on Chambers Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
americanmilitarynews.com

Dating app victimizer linked to woman falling unconscious at bar, Racine Police Dept. warns

The Racine Police Department is again cautioning local women about a man who has met and victimized women he met from dating apps after another incident occurred Thursday. Timothy L. Olson has been linked to another woman in a bar who fell unconscious Thursday while in Olson’s presence. This is now the third woman that the RPD knows of who have ended up unconscious while being in Olson’s presence, the RPD said in a news release.
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm

MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wortfm.org

‘We Are In The Same Struggle’: Caravans Journey To Support Striking CNH Workers

Twenty-three degrees, sharp wind, and yet a crowd of around 100 or more shivered behind United Auto Workers 180 Hall in Racine, WI on December 17th. Since May 2nd, Case New Holland Industrial union workers have been on strike outside the plant. And seven months later they’re still at it, while union workers from as far away as Iowa travelled to push them through the holiday season. Honking and cheers filled the air as Michele Bendix danced in a Grinch suit at the intersection of Oakes Road and Durand Avenue. A UAW worker at the plant, she gave a summary of the situation.
RACINE, WI
WGNtv.com

Police: 2 teens shot in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Two teens were shot early Thursday in Waukegan. At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Center Street on the report of a shooting. Officers located two victims, both in their late teens from Waukegan, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both of the teens...
WAUKEGAN, IL
WISN

Snow and wind rolling in SE Wisconsin

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Southeast Milwaukee from 9 a.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Saturday. Road conditions will worsen during the day. If you don't have to leave your house, it's better you stay in. Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire

A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will be no labor and delivery services […] The post Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Neighborhood says it hasn't gotten mail delivered in weeks

MILWAUKEE — Residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Solomon Bunn lives near N. 72nd Street and W. Sheridan Avenue. He said he's only getting advertisements delivered. "It was actually junk mail, it was none of the mail I was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ID theft at Speedway, Walmart in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating an ID theft incident that happened Nov. 23 at Speedway on Silver Spring Drive and Walmart on Greenfield Avenue. According to police, a Black woman fraudulently used credit cards not belonging to her. The woman was wearing a white...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

