More Than 700 Chicago Flights Canceled As Winter Storm With ‘White-Out' Conditions Takes Effect
Whether you're hitting the road for a car trip out of town, catching a Christmas flight at O'Hare or Midway International Airports or just heading to work for the day, a powerful winter storm with wind chills of 30 degrees below zero, wind gusts between 40 and 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and potentially "white-out" conditions set to hit the Chicago area Thursday is likely to impact your travel plans.
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Focus Turns to Dangerous Cold, Ferocious Wind as Winter Storm Continues in Chicago Area
While snow will slowly taper off in most locations around the Chicago area, the focus will soon turn to the dangerous cold and ferocious winds that will grip the region in the coming days. A winter storm warning will remain in effect for northern Illinois and northwest Indiana through Saturday...
Friday to Be Most ‘Brutal Day' of Storm With Wind Chills Below Zero, ‘Life and Death' Travel Conditions
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area as brutally cold wind chill temperatures of between 35 and 40 degrees below zero and strong, sustained winds gusting up to 45 miles-per-hour continue to create treacherous, icy and potentially "life-threatening" travel conditions as the storm continues to blow from west to east.
Track Snow, Winds and Temps Live as Winter Storm Moves Into Chicago Area
A winter storm warning is in effect across the Chicago area and with snow beginning to develop in some locations, conditions are expected to "rapidly" deteriorate. The NBC 5 Storm Team is tracking conditions across the area live in the above video stream, offering a current look at everything from snowfall totals to wind speeds to plummeting temperatures. Check to see what's happening in your area by watching above. These images will continue to cycle through and will update periodically as the situation unfolds.
Live Weather Radar: Track The Winter Storm As it Sweeps Across Chicago, Indiana
A winter storm warning remains in effect for the entire Chicago area and northwest Indiana through Saturday morning, with wind chills of nearly 40 degrees below zero and wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour. While the snow has mostly tapered off across most of the metro area,...
Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm
With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
State, Local Officials Enact Emergency Travel Precautions During Winter Storm
With a winter storm bringing snowfall, gusty winds and dangerously cold temperatures now affecting the Chicago area, state and local officials have enacted several measures to try to mitigate travel risk during the storm. Notably, Indiana officials announced that a winter weather ban for the entire Indiana Toll Road would...
As Chicago Faces Frigid Cold, Here's What Kind of Salt You Should Use on Driveways, Sidewalks
Thursday’s winter storm caused temperatures in the Chicago area to plummet well-below freezing, and with several days of subzero wind chills and frigid air temps in the forecast, you’ll need to work a bit harder to clear ice and snow from driveways and sidewalks. While you may have...
Chicago eases into winter storm Thursday starting with snow, ending in extreme temperatures
CHICAGO - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most Chicago-area counties starting Thursday and lasting through Saturday morning. As of right now, the National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, and Kenosha County until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Here's How Low Wind Chills Will Plunge Overnight in the Chicago Area
Thursday started out with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, but it will be several days before the Chicago area will see readings like that again, as dangerously-low wind chills are in the forecast in the coming hours. While the snow associated with Thursday’s winter storm is expected to diminish...
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is yet to come. While snow began falling across much of the area heading into the afternoon hours, the strongest winds and coldest temperatures are still on the way. And the snow is expected to intensify heading into the evening.
‘Getting Stranded Can Be Deadly': Here's Who to Call If You Get Stuck or Stranded on Icy Chicago Roads
There's no stopping it now: a powerful winter storm with below-zero wind chill temperatures, 'white-out' conditions, snow and winds over 50 miles-per-hour is barreling towards the Chicago area, with the worst conditions expected to come Thursday evening through Friday, according to the National Weather Service. At that time, possible blizzard...
What is a Snow Squall and Will It Be a Factor in Chicago-Area Winter Storm?
(Note: the video above was recorded in March 2021) With a winter storm moving across the Midwest bringing snow squalls in some parts as the system moves through, some are wondering what a snow squall is and if it will be seen in the Chicago area. Already, some parts of...
Winter Storm Updates: Crashes Reported as Conditions Worsen Heading Into Evening Commute
A winter storm has set its sights on the Chicago area, leading to thousands of flight cancellations, school closures and the early end to a number of festivities ahead of the Christmas holiday. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as -35 degrees...
Amtrak Drastically Cuts Service in Chicago Area as Winter Storm Arrives
Passengers hoping to use Amtrak for their holiday travel are feeling the effects of a winter storm that’s hammering a good portion of the country, with trains traveling to and from Chicago impacted by the weather. According to the latest information from Amtrak, more than half of Hiawatha trains...
Ice-Covered Roads, ‘White-Out' Travel Conditions Expected From Incoming Winter Storm
As a dangerous and significant winter storm bringing heavy blowing snow, winds gusting up to 55 miles-per-hour and wind chills low enough to cause frostbite makes its way to the Chicago area, the National Weather Service is warning that road conditions later this week are expected to be "life threatening."
As Snowstorm Arrives, Chicago Officials Remind Residents of Shoveling Guidelines
As a winter storm arrives in the Chicago area, city officials are reminding residents and business owners of their responsibility to clear walkways and sidewalks. The city’s municipal code requires property owners and occupants in both residential and business buildings to clear a five-foot path on all sidewalks, and to clear all ramps in the event of heavy snow.
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect; deep freeze, high winds follow snow
A winter storm moving into the area Thursday is expected to dump several inches of snow and bring high winds and dangerous cold.
