Read full article on original website
Related
Court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after deputy husband's death by suicide due to PTSD
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled the widow of a Washington County Sheriff's deputy was wrongly denied state death benefits after her husband died by suicide as a result of PTSD. In a ruling published Monday, the court said an administrative law judge erred...
St. Paul mother killed in homicide reported shooting last week
ST PAUL, Minn. — Responding to a 911 call inside a home on Cook Avenue in St. Paul's Payne-Phalen neighborhood Monday night, police found a woman shot in the head. "St. Paul fire paramedics responded and pronounced her dead on scene," said St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster. The...
BCA releases no-knock warrant data for first time under state law
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released their 2021 no-knock warrant data on Monday, which details all of the warrants requested, executed and denied by Minnesota law enforcement agencies. The BCA's report is the first since Minnesota legislature passed a statute in 2021 requiring...
Homicide investigation underway after woman found shot in the head in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul homicide investigators are asking anyone with information about a Monday night shooting to come forward. According to SPPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Mike Ernster, around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Cook Avenue East after getting a 911 call that a woman had been shot.
Waitlists grow as MN opioid treatment centers struggle to meet demand
MINNEAPOLIS — New information released by the Minnesota Department of Health is providing a window into the heartbreaking reality of the opioid epidemic in our state. At a time when more and more Minnesotans are seeking life-saving methadone treatments, five of the state clinics offering it are operating beyond capacity.
Less than two years in, MN Hometown Heroes Program is saving lives
MINNEAPOLIS — On Monday, a landmark ruling by the Minnesota Court of Appeals, opened the door for the families of first responders to apply for line of duty death benefits if their loved ones died from suicide due to work related PTSD. The change provides further recognition of the...
Walz administration names 6 new cabinet members
ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz has named Willie Jett to assume responsibility for Minnesota’s Department of Education as its next commissioner. Jett’s appointment was among the six new commissioners the Walz Administration named on Wednesday. Jett, who works at the University of Minnesota as a...
Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
Serial Twin Cities burglar sentenced; police urge public to secure homes
EDINA, Minn. — They say there's no place like home, where comfort and safety is guaranteed in most cases. But that safe space for an Edina couple was tarnished in October of 2021. When asked if the trauma was still very real just over a year later, the couple,...
Newly released MDH data shows decline in RSV, flu in state; doctors concerned about potential post-holiday surge
ST PAUL, Minn. — "Certainly we're still seeing high numbers of viral panels being positive, whether it's COVID, flu, RSV or other viruses," said Dr. Gagnon. Dr. Gagnon, is the vice chief of staff at Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare and a pediatrician. "We specialize in care for kids with...
State's largest shelter for those experiencing homelessness responds to federal plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after the Biden-Harris Administration announced a plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025, Minnesota’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness said they'd welcome the focused effort. But Grace Rieck, the director of shelter operations at People Serving People also acknowledged the plan may be a...
Report: Black women disproportionately affected by violence, economic hardship in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in November of 2021. Newly released findings from the Missing and Murdered African American Women (MMAAW) Task Force show how the effects of systemic racism and inequality impact the lives of Black women, particularly in Minnesota. “This...
Concerns about safety in Saint Paul skyways after fatal shooting
SAINT PAUL, Minn — Two men shot and killed inside the building connecting the light rail Green Line Central Station to Saint Paul's skyway system was a tipping point for many in the community. "We're here because last week in a horrific event, two young men lost their lives,"...
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
Minnesota launches new COVID-19 telehealth test-to-treat program
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced a new COVID-19 telehealth test-to-treat program Monday that ensures anyone who tests positive for the virus will have access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments to reduce the risk of serious illness or hospitalization. All of the services provided through...
Children's Minnesota brings back holiday toy shop
ST PAUL, Minn. — After a pandemic hiatus, Children’s Minnesota’s Holiday Toy Shop is back in Saint Paul for families who have a little one in the hospital. The service is free for families and is made possible through donations. It gives busy parents an opportunity to...
North High School journalism students tell their own stories
MINNEAPOLIS — At 1:26 p.m., journalism students at North High School in north Minneapolis take their seats in a room surrounded by inspiration. "How are we doing today?" asks longtime educator, Sam Wilbur. "Here's what we got today." Wilbur is teaching his students the life lessons of being a...
Blizzard conditions close highways across southwest, southcentral Minnesota
MINNESOTA, USA — Drivers are being asked to stay home and off the roads due to whiteouts and blizzard conditions on highways across the southern and western portions of the state. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation 511 traffic map, highways stretching from the South Dakota border east...
Como Park Zoo mourns death of 46-year-old orangutan
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul is mourning the death of a decades-long resident, a 46-year-old orangutan named Amanda. According to the zoo, Amanda was humanely euthanized Saturday after a team of staff and University of Minnesota specialists located a mass that was causing chronic damage to her kidneys and was too difficult to remove.
Twin Cities rescue helps senior dog reunite with owner in Texas
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A senior dog named Baby Girl is back home with her owner for the holidays, thanks to some local volunteers on a cross-country road trip. Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue organization based out of Princeton, Minnesota, said Baby Girl and her owner, who is also a senior, got separated in November when her owner moved to Texas and couldn't afford to bring the dog with her.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0