Minnesota State

KARE 11

BCA releases no-knock warrant data for first time under state law

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) released their 2021 no-knock warrant data on Monday, which details all of the warrants requested, executed and denied by Minnesota law enforcement agencies. The BCA's report is the first since Minnesota legislature passed a statute in 2021 requiring...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Walz administration names 6 new cabinet members

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz has named Willie Jett to assume responsibility for Minnesota’s Department of Education as its next commissioner. Jett’s appointment was among the six new commissioners the Walz Administration named on Wednesday. Jett, who works at the University of Minnesota as a...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota BCA sends out missing person alert for 87-year-old man

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent out a missing person alert Sunday to help the Blaine Police Department locate 87-year-old Dick Hathaway. The alert says Hathaway left his residence early Sunday morning and has not returned home or been in contact with his family...
BLAINE, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota launches new COVID-19 telehealth test-to-treat program

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced a new COVID-19 telehealth test-to-treat program Monday that ensures anyone who tests positive for the virus will have access to clinician care and therapeutic treatments to reduce the risk of serious illness or hospitalization. All of the services provided through...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Children's Minnesota brings back holiday toy shop

ST PAUL, Minn. — After a pandemic hiatus, Children’s Minnesota’s Holiday Toy Shop is back in Saint Paul for families who have a little one in the hospital. The service is free for families and is made possible through donations. It gives busy parents an opportunity to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Como Park Zoo mourns death of 46-year-old orangutan

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Como Park Zoo & Conservatory in St. Paul is mourning the death of a decades-long resident, a 46-year-old orangutan named Amanda. According to the zoo, Amanda was humanely euthanized Saturday after a team of staff and University of Minnesota specialists located a mass that was causing chronic damage to her kidneys and was too difficult to remove.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Twin Cities rescue helps senior dog reunite with owner in Texas

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A senior dog named Baby Girl is back home with her owner for the holidays, thanks to some local volunteers on a cross-country road trip. Ruff Start Rescue, an animal rescue organization based out of Princeton, Minnesota, said Baby Girl and her owner, who is also a senior, got separated in November when her owner moved to Texas and couldn't afford to bring the dog with her.
PRINCETON, MN
