Man shot in Parkville neighborhood

A man was injured in a shooting this afternoon in Parkville, confirmed Baltimore County police.

Police were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the area of Willow Oak Road and White Oak Avenue.

They found a man who had been shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital. His condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon. Police said they'll release more information when they know it.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Stay with us for any updates.