ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Gaetz jabs Trump over McCarthy support: ‘HR was not always his best thing’

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbq4i_0jo7CnSF00

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) voiced clear disagreement with former President Trump after he supported House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the next Speaker, saying Trump has not chosen the “best people” to work for him in the past.

“HR was not always his best thing,” Gaetz told the conservative network Real America’s Voice on Monday at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix.

Gaetz added that Trump chose a “parade of horribles” to serve in his administration.

“So maybe we oughta have a choice come out of the House that represents the conservative center of our caucus,” he said. “I’ll be for Trump for president, but I will not follow him in supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker.”

Gaetz has joined a small band of far-right GOP lawmakers voicing discontent with McCarthy after Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections and captured a razor-thin majority in the House.

Trump endorsed McCarthy for the Speakership and called on House Republicans last week to back him for the leadership post.

“Kevin has worked very hard,” he said. “I think he deserves the shot.”

Although he won a Republican conference vote last month, McCarthy must secure the Speakership on the floor in January.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a former chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, is challenging McCarthy after losing in the November Republican conference vote.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 8

finzbar
3d ago

so u confess had a parade of horrible as in people in dear leaders admin....but u did nada pretty boy nada ...in fact inflamed it

Reply
4
Guest
2d ago

wow. the first time I agree with butthead, I mean Matt Gaetz. tRump did hired a parade of horribles.

Reply
6
david salzwedel
3d ago

Dude are you switching sides. Most will be guessing the fragrance of peanut oil is bothering you.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracist Mike Lindell cut off mid-sentence by his own attorney during interview

Conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell was interrupted by his lawyer during a live broadcast while speaking about “anomalies” in the 2022 Florida Governor’s race.The My Pillow chief and staunch Trump supporter, who gained infamy for his long-running attempts to help overturn the 2020 presidential election results, was speaking about wanting to audit the Florida election on Tuesday in an appearance on his programme The Lindell Report.But before he could make his announcement, he was urged by his attorney to stop talking.“I am going to break a little breaking news,” Mr Lindell announced. “This will probably surprise a lot of people”....
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
The Hill

Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Monday said she would not support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the next Speaker unless there is a mechanism to easily remove him from the top post. Speaking at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Boebert said, “We have to have an accountability mechanism on the Speaker…
New York Post

Newt Gingrich makes prediction on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s House speaker bid

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will face some challenges — but ultimately prevail in his bid to become the chamber’s next leader. McCarthy is facing opposition from five House Republicans, leaving him short of the 218 votes he would need in the full chamber to become speaker when he and his GOP colleagues take control in January. The California congressman’s “challenge is that at 222, you can only afford to lose four people and still have 218. … Right now, five of them have tried to hold him up and get him to agree to a variety...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Eric Trump claims draft-dodging father ‘fought for this country’ and compares him to Tom Brady

Donald Trump’s middle son Eric Trump has claimed that the ex-president, who escaped service in the Vietnam War after a doctor claimed he suffered from bone spurs, somehow “fought” for the US despite never spending a single day in uniform.The Trump Organization executive made the outrageous claim in a video posted to social media by attorney Ron Fillipowski. Eric Trump tells an interviewer who is shown speaking to him remotely: “My father fought for this country. Tom Brady always fought and played for his team.”Continuing, Mr Trump adds that his father is “playing for Team America”.The twice-impeached ex-president and...
The Hill

Conservative host Mark Levin labels McCarthy GOP opponents the ‘five boneheads’

Conservative radio host and media personality Mark Levin is coming out in defense of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as he mounts a bid for the Speakership. “But there’s another reason the House Republicans have yet to vote for their leaders,” Levin said on his show this week. “They’ve yet to do it because of five boneheads in the House of Representatives who are Republicans who have no alternative candidate who can get anything close to a majority, nothing close to majority and are playing right into the hands of [Senate Democratic Leader Charles] Schumer … [Senate Republican Leader Mitch) McConnell, right into the hands of Pelosi and the Democrats.”
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Herschel Walker’s ‘major mistake’ was not using her

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at Senate Republicans after Herschel Walker lost his Senate race in Georgia.The controversial Georgia lawmaker also claimed that it was a “major mistake” for the Walker campaign and his surrogates not to deploy her on the trail.Predictably, Ms Greene was mocked on social media for the suggestion she could have enhanced the campaign’s showing at the polls."This is for Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and the rest of the Republican senators; you guys are the reasons why we are losing Republican races all over the country,” Ms Greene said during an appearance...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo

Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
The Hill

The Hill

822K+
Followers
91K+
Post
583M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy