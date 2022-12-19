Gaetz jabs Trump over McCarthy support: ‘HR was not always his best thing’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) voiced clear disagreement with former President Trump after he supported House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as the next Speaker, saying Trump has not chosen the “best people” to work for him in the past.

“HR was not always his best thing,” Gaetz told the conservative network Real America’s Voice on Monday at a Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix.

Gaetz added that Trump chose a “parade of horribles” to serve in his administration.

“So maybe we oughta have a choice come out of the House that represents the conservative center of our caucus,” he said. “I’ll be for Trump for president, but I will not follow him in supporting Kevin McCarthy for Speaker.”

Gaetz has joined a small band of far-right GOP lawmakers voicing discontent with McCarthy after Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections and captured a razor-thin majority in the House.

Trump endorsed McCarthy for the Speakership and called on House Republicans last week to back him for the leadership post.

“Kevin has worked very hard,” he said. “I think he deserves the shot.”

Although he won a Republican conference vote last month, McCarthy must secure the Speakership on the floor in January.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a former chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, is challenging McCarthy after losing in the November Republican conference vote.

