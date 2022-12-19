I fall into the very small (seemingly nonexistent) category of people who reject basically everything related to horoscopes or astrology. As to why, the short answer is that I struggle to believe it's all real, and the long answer is that back in junior high, I was told that Geminis are known for being two-faced and self-destructive, and I've casually denied any and all association with my zodiac sign ever since (super healthy way of coping, I know). While I'm no astrology aficionado, I imagine those people who take great pride in their zodiac signs get the same sort of satisfaction in reading their weekly horoscopes as I do whenever I take a personality test — after all, both are really aimed at helping you to better understand who you are and why you act the way you do. My latest personality test obsession comes in the form of the enneagram test, which has enamored me with its specificity and accuracy ever since I first took the exam.

