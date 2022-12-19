Read full article on original website
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
No powdered sugar, no problem, try this simple hack instead
Nicole Keshishian Modic of KaleJunkie shares a simple hack for homemade powdered sugar with two ingredients.
AOL Corp
When Ina Garten's favorite cookware goes on mega sale, we shop
If you’ve watched Ina Garten’s Barefoot Contessa on TV, you know how graceful and magical she is in the kitchen. Ina whips up beautiful meals for herself and her husband, Jeffrey, but she spent many years as a professional chef and caterer. That’s why we trust her implicitly when it comes to high-quality cookware. Among her favorite brands are Le Creuset, known for its sturdy construction and hefty price tags. So we were thrilled when we learned that Amazon is having an epic Le Creuset sale. You can save up to 30%! The brand is often regarded as the pinnacle of kitchenware, so it would be an excellent gift for anyone in your life who loves to cook. If you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift, now's the moment to pounce, not only are tons of items on sale but many will be delivered in time for Christmas, thanks to Amazon Prime's two-day shipping.
hubpages.com
1946 Christmas Cookies Booklet: Wisconsin Electric Power Co.
In this vintage 1946 Christmas cookies booklet from the Wisconsin Electric Power Company, their home service bureau offered 185 recipes in their 6th edition publication. Seventeen of those recipes were for fruit cakes and loaves of bread. Six were pudding recipes, and the rest were a preponderance of cookie recipes.
My New Nespresso Machine Makes Perfect Coffee and Couldn't Be Easier to Use
I come from an "if it's not broken, we don't need a new one" family; my mother has had the same blender for 20 years. However, recently my coffee machine has been acting up, and because coffee is a critical part of everyday life, I decided to splurge on a new machine. I live in a Nespresso house, and as such, I got the Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine ($187, originally $250). Let me tell you, not only is it a fantastic coffee machine, but it's also something I'm convinced anyone would be happy to unwrap as a gift.
The Perfect Prime Rib Has Never Been Easier Thanks to These Chef-Approved Hacks
Crisp on the outside, juicy on the inside and so easy to make—this prime rib recipe is sure to be the star of your holiday dinner this year!. In this episode of Keep It Simple, PARADE Chef Jon Ashton is showing us how to cook one of the most popular Christmas cuts of meat (prime rib) with his foolproof tips and tricks.
Easy, pull-together appetizer ideas for holiday entertaining
Now's that time of the year when it feels like someone has pressed the time-lapse button and everything is moving at triple speed. Many of us are feeling the pinch: not having enough hours in the day yet also wanting to slow down and spend time with people we love (or at least like a lot).And then there is the meal planning. And maybe the party planning. And perhaps houseguests, or family members returning home for the holidays.Anyway, you don’t need me to tell you how busy you are. So… how can we do some light entertaining, without a whole...
Ree Drummond’s Best, Most Inexpensive Homemade Food Gift Ideas for Christmas
Ree Drummond has a list of her best, inexpensive homemade food ideas for Christmas and they're a great starting point to explore your creativity in the kitchen.
Holiday Mimosas🍾
Celebrate the season with Holiday Mimosas! A fun twist on a traditional mimosa that’s perfect for the holidays. This year we hosted a friends brunch at our home. Just a nice get together to celebrate the holidays. Everyone brings a dish to pass and we feast and laugh and just enjoy ourselves before the craziness of the big day arrives. Mimosas are my absolute favorite drink to serve for brunches. Seriously who doesn't like mimosas?!? Not to mention mimosas are so easy to make, no fancy stirrers, shakers or blenders. These Holiday Mimosas are packed full of the holiday spirit and are absolutely delicious. It doesn't get any easier than this.
Coach Flash Deal: Get a $250 Crossbody Bag for Just $80
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
BHG
How to Use Vinegar in Laundry (and When It's Best to Avoid)
Do you feel like you're suddenly hearing a lot of talk about using white vinegar in laundry? Whether you're looking for gentler alternatives to commercial laundry products, or you've just seen an attention-grabbing TikTok laundry hack, you might be inspired to add vinegar to your washday routine. While vinegar does...
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
iheart.com
Rita has the perfect after dinner dessert
I used less oil and salt than my original recipe, and a little more cinnamon.Baking powder was added to give cake more lift. 1 cup brown sugar, packed (I used dark) 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg or 1 teaspoon already ground nutmeg. 3/4 teaspoon salt. 2/3 cup vegetable oil. 1...
This Enneagram-Inspired Wall Art Gave More Meaning to My Home
I fall into the very small (seemingly nonexistent) category of people who reject basically everything related to horoscopes or astrology. As to why, the short answer is that I struggle to believe it's all real, and the long answer is that back in junior high, I was told that Geminis are known for being two-faced and self-destructive, and I've casually denied any and all association with my zodiac sign ever since (super healthy way of coping, I know). While I'm no astrology aficionado, I imagine those people who take great pride in their zodiac signs get the same sort of satisfaction in reading their weekly horoscopes as I do whenever I take a personality test — after all, both are really aimed at helping you to better understand who you are and why you act the way you do. My latest personality test obsession comes in the form of the enneagram test, which has enamored me with its specificity and accuracy ever since I first took the exam.
TODAY.com
Oprah’s sweet gift idea for any mom goes viral — and it’s free
Oprah Winfrey is dishing out gift-giving advice we can all afford. In a now-viral undated TikTok video titled "Oprah Just Slayed Mom Christmas Gift," Winfrey, 68, is asked by a reporter about gift ideas for his mother. "A favorite gift for my mom, she's not doing well," the reporter prompts...
I Found My New Favorite Sunglasses For $12 at Target
Here's the story: for months, nay, years, I've been lusting over a specific pair of designer sunglasses. At first, I thought they were a bit too dramatic for everyday wear, as they have a slightly pointed frame, but I was in love. I thought about these glasses all the time, but with a price tag of over $400, I couldn't quite justify the purchase. I've never spent that much money on sunglasses, and even though I live in California and wear them every single day, it was a bridge too far for me. On a late-night Target browse, I came across these Wild Fable Angular Cateye Sunglasses ($12) and ordered them on a whim. Well, I wear these sunglasses all the time, and it's one of the best $12 I've ever spent.
The Powerful, Hidden Meaning Behind Lizzo's Slip Dress on "SNL"
On the last episode of "Saturday Night Live" for the year, Lizzo delivered back-to-back performances that each had their own distinct aesthetic, from the costume choices to the set design. True to form, the 34-year-old Emmy Award winner got creative with her onstage style and pulled from a few artistic references to bring all the visual elements together.
