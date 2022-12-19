Driver arrested after pursuit through Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Several patrol units were involved in a pursuit that ended without injury Thursday afternoon in Currituck County.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 about a reckless driver heading into North Carolina from the Virginia state line.

A traffic patrol unit spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 168 and attempted to pull it over in Moyock, but the driver refused.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed as the vehicle continued down NC34, but again, the driver kept going.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in a field off Indian Town Road. The driver refused to exit the vehicle at first, but was soon apprehended.

20-year-old Anthony Sulewski was arrested and charged with flee/elude arrest, failure to heed to lights and siren, reckless driving to endanger, left of center, injury to property and resisting public officer.

His bond was set at $10,000.

