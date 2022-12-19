ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck County, NC

Driver arrested after pursuit through Currituck County

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2k7u_0jo7C5te00

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Several patrol units were involved in a pursuit that ended without injury Thursday afternoon in Currituck County.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 about a reckless driver heading into North Carolina from the Virginia state line.

A traffic patrol unit spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 168 and attempted to pull it over in Moyock, but the driver refused.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed as the vehicle continued down NC34, but again, the driver kept going.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in a field off Indian Town Road. The driver refused to exit the vehicle at first, but was soon apprehended.

20-year-old Anthony Sulewski was arrested and charged with flee/elude arrest, failure to heed to lights and siren, reckless driving to endanger, left of center, injury to property and resisting public officer.

His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
13News Now

High-speed chase in North Carolina ends with arrest of Portsmouth murder suspects

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in North Carolina said a police pursuit ended with the arrest of two men suspected of a homicide earlier this month in Portsmouth. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies were alerted to a pursuit that began in neighboring Camden County shortly after 4:30 on Saturday, December 17. A black truck reportedly had nearly struck a Camden County Sheriff's deputy as it was leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. The suspects inside the truck had allegedly just stolen items from the store.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

2 suspects in King St. homicide arrested following police pursuit in Pasquotank Co.

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two men who are suspects in the King St. homicide in Portsmouth have been arrested following a police pursuit Saturday evening in Pasquotank County. According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, the Pasquotank County Central Communications were advised over the radio that the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office was following a […]
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following bank robbery in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach. According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing. VBPD detectives were able to […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Lynnhaven Mall jewelry store also targeted by thieves Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Greenbrier wasn’t the only Hampton Roads mall hit by jewelry thieves on Wednesday. Virginia Beach police say a jewelry store inside Lynnhaven Mall was targeted in a “smash and grab” larceny. Chesapeake police labeled their case a “robbery,” but Virginia Beach police later clarified they’re being labeled larcenies because employees weren’t threatened.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Moyock man arrested for fleeing police and drug-related charges

The Currituck County’s Sheriff’s department has posted this release on the Dec. 17 arrest of a Moyock man who tried to flee from a traffic stop. On 12/17/22 at approx. 7:15 p.m., North Carolina Highway Patrol and Currituck County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a pursuit in Moyock. While attempting to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation heading northbound in Moyock, the vehicle pulled off at Camellia Dr. and then took off back south on Shingle Landing Road. The vehicle fled down Tulls Creek Rd and then Sawyertown Rd. The pursuit ended as the vehicle entered Caratoke Hwy headed south. The driver of the vehicle stopped on Southern Pine Dr. where he was detained.
MOYOCK, NC
WAVY News 10

School bus involved in crash on Lynnhaven Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach City Public Schools school bus and a truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach. It happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lynnhaven Road and Virginia Beach Blvd. A Virginia Beach police spokesperson confirmed no students were on the bus, but was trying to get more information about how many people were in the truck, and if anyone else was in the bus. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Teen shot to death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

52K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy