BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dangerous wind chills have been the main weather headline this week, but how are they calculated and when does frostbite set in?. You may think that the wind chill is just an arbitrary number, when in fact there’s actually some complicated math that goes into computing how it actually feels outside when the wind is blowing. This equation was updated in 2001 to make it more scientifically realistic and takes into account the air temperature, wind speed, and how fast our bodies lose heat.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO