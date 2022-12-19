ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

valleynewslive.com

Portions of I-94, US 52, US 281, and ND 46 closed due to winter weather

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

JAMESTOWN, ND
valleynewslive.com

I-94 closed from Montana border to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Bismarck until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and drifting snow, areas of near-zero visibility and icy conditions. Several roads south of...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

A Blizzard Warning Has Been Issued For Parts Of North Dakota

UPDATE: The following counties have been added to the Blizzard Warning in our listening area: Including Bismarck Mandan. Burleigh, Mercer, McLean, Oliver, Morton, Emmons, McIntosh, and Logan. Including the cities of Bismarck, Mandan, Flasher, Linton, Strasburg, Wishek, and Ashley. The National Weather Service in Bismarck has just issued a Blizzard...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

The science behind calculating the wind chill and how quickly dangerous wind chills cause frostbite

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dangerous wind chills have been the main weather headline this week, but how are they calculated and when does frostbite set in?. You may think that the wind chill is just an arbitrary number, when in fact there’s actually some complicated math that goes into computing how it actually feels outside when the wind is blowing. This equation was updated in 2001 to make it more scientifically realistic and takes into account the air temperature, wind speed, and how fast our bodies lose heat.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

New Salem puppy delivery miracle during last week’s blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Christmas miracle in the form of seven puppies came as a result of last week’s storm. With horrible road conditions and a power outage, one Pembroke Welsh Corgi named Ginger was at risk of not delivering her puppies in ideal conditions. With help from...
NEW SALEM, ND
US 103.3

The 10 Coldest Days In Bismarck History! (Gallery)

So we finally fired up the furnace here at work. So it's a day of enjoying that first blowing out of the ducts. (cough...cough) There's always a ton of predictions on how cold the upcoming winter is gonna be.. So I figured let's go back to Bismarck's 10 coldest winter...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND

