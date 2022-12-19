Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sdstandardnow.com
Angel of mercy: Stuck in the snow, help appeared suddenly in the massive storm and then was gone just as quick
He came out of the snow. Suddenly, there he was. I had to look twice. Was someone really walking toward me in the middle of a massive snowstorm? Yes, he was. I was stuck. It was raining when we got home that night after a wonderful horse-drawn ride through the streets in a historic part of Sioux Falls, followed by a tour of the Pettigrew Home & Museum. Some hot chocolate and a snack and we were on the road home before the storm hit.
dakotanewsnow.com
Christmas light competition in Tea
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Tea community is getting in the spirit of the season with tLink’s Christmas Lanes project. A variety of houses within Tea have decked the halls, and their homes, in anticipation of the project. The competition began on December 1st and will...
dakotanewsnow.com
Win prizes at Remedy and support The Banquet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At Remedy Brewing Company, owners started their own version of Chase the Ace called “Queen Bee Club.”. Funds raised benefit The Banquet in Sioux Falls, which serves thousands of meals to those in need each week. Officials with The Banquet say this time of year is crucial for fundraising.
dakotanewsnow.com
Heroes Behind the Badges makes push into the new year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 27th annual Heroes Behind the Badges Blood Drive is making an end-of-the-year push to secure an adequate supply of blood over the holidays. The initiative begins December 23 and goes through January 7. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Sioux Falls Police are competing to see which department can recruit the most blood donors. Participants are encouraged to designate their blood donation in honor of the department of their choice.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pentagon and Sioux Falls make an impression on Staley
It’s a traveler’s worst nightmare: a winter storm right before Christmas. It’s left many people at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport stranded, looking to get home for the holidays.
dakotanewsnow.com
Travelers stranded as winter weather closes Sioux Falls Regional Airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a traveler’s worst nightmare: a winter storm right before Christmas. It’s left many people at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport stranded, looking to get home for the holidays. All flights are canceled well ahead, and the airport itself is...
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota facing setbacks, calls for volunteers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota needs more hands-on help, as winter storms paralyzed much of South Dakota last week, causing major setbacks. Tens of thousands of people across the state rely on Feeding South Dakota, and now officials say 3,300 families affected by the storm could not get their deliveries. Weather continues to interfere with the organization’s operations.
KELOLAND TV
Interstate 29 closing from Sioux Falls to ND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Interstate 29 is also closing. Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced I-29 will close from Sioux Falls to North Dakota starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The closure of I-29 joins the previous closure of Interstate 90 which was closed from...
dakotanewsnow.com
REACH Literacy helping kids and adults in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - REACH Literacy is spreading the love of reading, by helping kids and adults in the Sioux Falls area. Executive Director Paige Carda joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday.
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED
INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
Highway Near Sioux Falls Set to Close for I-90 Bridge Repairs
A major highway leading in an out of Northwest Sioux Falls is about to close for a few weeks. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that beginning December 27, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge over South Dakota Highway 38 (Exit 390). The...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feels-like sub-zero winds blowing through South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Warnings are in effect, with feels-like temperatures expected to reach -40°F and even -50°F. Snow has already started falling around eastern parts of the region this morning. As we head through our day, we’ll see more snow develop and spread around the region. The highest snowfall amounts will be east of I-29, where we could see four to six inches of fresh snow. Around Sioux Falls, we’re looking at two to four inches, while we will see an inch or less across much of central South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
No travel advised in Pennington Co., warming shelters offered for stranded motorists
Interstate 90 will be closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain, starting at 6 p.m. MT on Wednesday, due to snow and high winds. In addition to the I-90 closure, motorists are reminded that many No Travel Advisories and Road Impassable conditions are in place on state highways throughout the central and western part of the state.
dakotanewsnow.com
Boy who got new heart inspires tribe to boost organ donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A boy from the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians has inspired his community to try to boost organ donor numbers. Greyson Parisien’s journey to correct an irregular heart led the tribe to add the option of organ donation to tribal IDs. And the tribe hopes it will inspire others. The IDs were unveiled during a November ceremony. The rate of organ donations among Native Americans is much lower than other ethnic groups. For some tribes, cultural beliefs are a factor. In rural communities, time, distance, and spotty access can hinder the process.
dakotanewsnow.com
USD shows growth after tough non-conference season
Caleb Sanders & Mason MCCormick first team All-Americans. Travelers stranded as winter weather closes Sioux Falls Regional Airport. It’s a traveler’s worst nightmare: a winter storm right before Christmas. It’s left many people at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport stranded, looking to get home for the holidays.
KELOLAND TV
Salvation Army strikes gold in the cold
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Our cold weather has put a chill on donations to the Salvation Army over the holidays. Red Kettle campaigns are down tens of thousands of dollars across the state. But there is still time to drop money into the kettles in spite of the cold.
KELOLAND TV
2022 brought devastating, fatal storms to SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The year 2022 brought pockets of calm to South Dakota that were punctuated by two derechos, blizzards and ice storms across the state. The year started out fairly quiet with nothing out of the ordinary or particularly remarkable in terms of weather events. KELOLAND meteorologist Adam Rutt said 2022 may feel like a more active weather year due to the intensity of the severe weather we experienced.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to stuck vehicle on Minnesota Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are several cars with damage after crews responded to a stuck vehicle Thursday morning. A large truck was stuck in the middle of the road going south at Fourth Street and Minnesota Avenue. There were also several cars on the road and onto the sidewalk with visible damage.
New Number One on List of Sioux Falls’ Most Popular Baby Names
There's a new most popular baby name in Sioux Falls for 2022. Sanford Health has released its annual list of the top names for newborns over the past year. On the girls' side, there was a big change. Olivia was the top choice, moving up four spots from number five...
Comments / 0