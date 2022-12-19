Updated and watch now: Sullivan school board picks new director of schools in 5-2 vote

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins and Sullivan County Schools receive CTE and STEM grants
ROGERSVILLE — Schools in the Hawkins County and Sullivan County school districts received grant funding for middle school Career Technical Education (CTE) and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) startups and expansions. The grants were awarded to 34 districts across the state and also included high school, school-based, enterprise...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 25-31)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Dec. 25-31)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed Saturday and Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
DCHS marching band receives award for Jonesborough Christmas Parade performance
The David Crockett High School marching band received a notable award for their performance in the recent Jonesborough Christmas Parade which took place on Saturday December 10. For many, the Jonesborough Christmas Parade was a fun time filled with holiday cheer and festive spirits. This was certainly in large part...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County mayor declares state of emergency
JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency for the county on Monday afternoon due to water leaks impacting residents in several areas. “In consideration of the impact of the winter weather system on the local energy and utility infrastructure and the health, safety and welfare of residents of Washington County, it is in the public interest that the local state of emergency be declared,” Grandy said during a joint press conference with Jonesborough officials.
Kingsport Times-News
Sertoma Club honors Clark with Service to Mankind Award
KINGSPORT — “Wherever there is need, he will be there.” Those are the words used to describe this year’s recipient of the Kingsport Sertoma Club’s Service to Mankind Award. Doug Clark received the honor and a $500 check made payable to the Southern Baptist Relief...
Kingsport Times-News
New fire station envisioned for Fort Henry Drive
KINGSPORT — A vision for a new fire station on Fort Henry Drive is developing. “It’s potentially shovel ready,” Kingsport Fire Chief Scotty Boyd said. “Pull it off the shelf and we’re ready to go on this particular project. We are there,” he said during a presentation to the Board of Aldermen last week.
Kingsport Times-News
Local financial adviser receives professional certification
KINGSPORT — Kingsport native Brian Boatright has received the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification as a financial adviser for Edward Jones. This certification is granted by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. According to the CFP website, members from Tennessee make up less than 2% of total CFP professionals in the United States.
Kingsport Times-News
Holiday scene in downtown Johnson City
Christmas tees in Johnson City's King Commons set the mood for the holidays. The Candy Land Christmas display can be seen in Kings Commons and Founders Park until Dec. 8.
Kingsport Times-News
Road closure planned Wednesday on South Cherokee Street in Jonesboorugh
Part of South Cherokee Street in Jonesborough will be closed Wednesday for a speed table installation. The Jonesborough Street Department will install the speed table from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
The story of Joe Higgins: the Santa Train’s first Santa
KINGSPORT — The Santa Train has been an 80-year tradition for the Appalachian Highlands area. The train is centered around giving and always features Santa. The first Santa, Joe Higgins, became important to the train and the Kingsport community.
Kingsport Times-News
Walnut Christian Church holds inaugural live drive-through Nativity event
Members, family and friends of Walnut Christian Church in Johnson City, this month presented their first annual “Journey Thru Bethlehem” Drive-Through nativity event. Organizers said the event brought the story of Christ’s birth to over 1,500 people who attended from the region and from surrounding areas including Mountain City and North Carolina.
Kingsport Times-News
Unusual goose spotted visiting Unicoi pond
UNICOI — I was left a phone message on the first day of December by Erwin resident Joe McGuiness, who is also a fellow member of the Elizabethton Bird Club. Joe wanted to let me know about an unusual goose that had been present at a farm pond along Massachusetts Avenue in Unicoi.
Kingsport Times-News
Temporary outages expected in Jonesborough water system
Water customers in the area of Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and north of Highway 11-E west of Jonesobourgh will experience outages as water crews check for leaks, according to an update from the Jonesborough Water Department. Anyone who sees a leak is asked to contact the water department at (423)...
Kingsport Times-News
Girls volleyball registration begins Jan. 3
Registration for Johnson City Parks and Recreation’s volleyball league for girls ages 8-13 begins Jan. 3 and ends Jan. 31. The cost is $25 for city residents and $30 for non-city residents. Practices begin Feb. 4.
Kingsport Times-News
Gloria Ann Johnson
KINGSPORT - Gloria Ann Johnson, age 82, of Kingsport, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on December 22, 2022 at Holston Valley Hospice in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born in Cordele, Georgia, the daughter of the late Royce Banks of West Palm Beach Florida and Elma Parker of Albany Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest brother, Waymon Banks, of Leesburg, Georgia.
Kingsport Times-News
Celebrating black heritage during Kwanzaa
Today is the first day of Kwanzaa- a week-long winter holiday which lasts from December 26 to January 1 and celebrates the culture and history of African Americans and members of the African Diaspora. Unfortunately however, there are still many common misconceptions surrounding the true meaning of the holiday. Although...
Kingsport Times-News
Jerry Wayne Durham
KINGSPORT - Jerry Wayne Durham, 70, of Kingsport, TN., went home to be with the Lord on December 21, 2022. He was born to the late Claude Henderson Durham and Mary Lou (Bolling) Durham. Jerry will be greatly missed by all who knew him; we rejoice knowing we will meet again!
Kingsport Times-News
Basketball still way of life for Good, now an LMU assistant
Patrick Good has started the next phase of his basketball career. A few seasons removed from a record-breaking career at David Crockett and a championship run at East Tennessee State, Good is an assistant at Lincoln Memorial, currently 12-1 and the No. 8 team in NCAA Division II rankings.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Vols return to action against Terriers
KNOXVILLE — The Tennessee women’s basketball team plays its first game in nine days Tuesday when Wofford visits Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff for the first meeting between the programs is set for 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.
