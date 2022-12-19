Updated and watch now: Sullivan school board picks new director of schools in 5-2 vote

JONESBOROUGH — Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency for the county on Monday afternoon due to water leaks impacting residents in several areas. “In consideration of the impact of the winter weather system on the local energy and utility infrastructure and the health, safety and welfare of residents of Washington County, it is in the public interest that the local state of emergency be declared,” Grandy said during a joint press conference with Jonesborough officials.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO