ringsidenews.com

Iron Sheik Weighs In On Lacey Evans’ Scandal

Lacey Evans is no stranger to controversy and often finds herself making headlines for hitting back at her fans. WWE’s Southern Belle isn’t afraid to share her opinion and that may not sit right with everyone, which is what happened recently. Lacey Evans shared a video on her...
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Sting & Ultimate Warrior “Terrible”

A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Nash Has A Problem With WWE Firing Mandy Rose Over Her Premium Content

Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
411mania.com

WWE News: Doudrop Shares Twitter Update, Preview Video for Tonight’s NXT

– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
wrestletalk.com

Alexa Bliss Recalls Intergender Match Against Former WWE Champion

On the most recent edition of WWE Raw (December 19), Rhea Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in a rare intergender match up. Now Alexa Bliss has opened up about her own recollections of an intergender match she once had against former WWE Champion Randy Orton at Fastlane 2021. The match came...
ringsidenews.com

Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend

Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
stillrealtous.com

Mandy Rose Reportedly Making Big Money Following WWE Release

Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
ringsidenews.com

Matt Riddle’s Ex Fires Back At Fans Dragging Her Amid Cheating & Abuse Claims

Matt Riddle became a highlight of WWE television after he made his way to the company back in 2018. Unfortunately, that seems like a distant memory at this point after the latest drama concerning The Original Bro. Things have just not been going well for Riddle as of late. He was removed from WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Now it seems Riddle’s first ex decided to fire back at fans dragging her.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Confirms He Was Never Offered An AEW Contract

Many of the wrestlers who were released from WWE over the last few years have made appearances on AEW programming, and some of them have also signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released from WWE in April of 2020 and he went...
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Takes 'Overdue' Picture With Newly-Minted WWE Champions

On Tuesday night, WWE's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston finally got their due: a photo with Triple H pointing at them. The historic tag team took their long-coveted photo with the WWE Hall of Famer and current company leader after last night's taping of "NXT," where The New Day were recently crowned tag team champions. Triple H has commonly taken photos with the up-and-coming stars of "NXT" by pointing in approval at them during the shot.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Koko B. Ware Hospitalized

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware is currently in the hospital. The news was announced on the official Twitter account of The Wrestling Collection, a branding and creative agency owned by Ted Dibiase Jr. that lists Ware as one of its notable clients along with Ted Dibiase Sr., "I.R.S." Mike Rotunda, and the estates of Junkyard Dog and King Kong Bundy.
stillrealtous.com

Alexa Bliss On Facing Randy Orton In An Intergender Match

Intergender matches aren’t something that WWE does often, but they do happy from time to time. Last year Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt were involved in a lengthy feud with Randy Orton, and Bliss ended up facing off against The Viper at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Alexa Bliss got the...
411mania.com

Details On Why Raw Won’t Be Live Next Week

There will be no live episode of WWE Raw next week, and a new report has details on why. As noted, next week’s episode of Raw will look at the best of WWE in 2022. WWE will be on their holiday tour, and Fightful Select reports that the decision allows some of the production crew additional time off.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Not At All Interested In Former Champion Returning To The Company

Now that there’s a new regime in charge of WWE there are many former Superstars who are interested in returning, and during a recent interview Alberto Del Rio noted that he has not spoken to the new regime about a possible return while adding that in the past he talked to John Laurinaitis.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Breaks Silence On Getting Fired

For several years Quetzalli Bulnes was part of WWE’s Spanish-language team, but it was revealed earlier this month that the company decided to let her go. Quetzalli had hosted WWE shows such as El Brunch and WWE Ahora and she also appeared at the WWE live event in Mexico City back in October.
411mania.com

Next Week’s Impact Wrestling to Feature Best of 2022

Next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling will be the company’s annual “best of the year” special. It was announced on tonight’s show that next week’s episode will look at the best of 2022 and feature the Year-End Award winners. Last year’s Best Of special...

