Pettis County, MO

939theeagle.com

Winter Storm closes Columbia/Boone County health department

Today’s winter storm and frigid, plummeting temperatures have caused the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) to close their Worley street office today. Health department officials say animal control will only respond to extreme emergencies, such as a vicious dog running loose or a gravely injured animal....
BOONE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

City of Clinton and Henry County Placed Under Winter Storm Warning

12/21/3022: The City of Clinton and Henry County have been placed under a WINTER STORM WARNING from 12:00 AM Thursday (12/22/2022) until 12:00 AM Friday (12/23/2022). Several inches of snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
CLINTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart

You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
WARRENSBURG, MO
mykdkd.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Henry County

12/20/2022: Henry County has been placed under a WINTER STORM WATCH beginning at 6:00am Thursday (12/22/2022) through 6:00pm Friday (12/23/2022). Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio

The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
WARSAW, MO
kmmo.com

12/22/22 Closings and Cancellations

HARVESTERS DISTRIBUTION AT THE BAPTIST CHURCH IN CONCORDIA IS CANCELLED. COMMUNITY FOOD PANTRY IN MARSHALL IS CLOSED. OATS TRANSPORTATION WILL NOT RUN ON THURSDAY OR FRIDAY EXCEPT FOR DIALYSIS RIDERS ONLY.
MARSHALL, MO
KRMS Radio

BREAKING: Body Pulled From Water After Search at Lake of the Ozarks

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that a water search was initiated Thursday afternoon (Dec. 22) for a man who reportedly fell in at Lake of the Ozarks. No other official details have been released at this time. However, sources close to KRMS News indicate that the 68-year-old man...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover

A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by 20-year-old Traia L. Crabtree of Marshall, was at Route YY and 185th Road (southwest of Marshall) around 10:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned, striking a utility pole before coming to rest.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Courtesy Benton County Ark. Sheriff’s office

BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Council Approves Marker for George R. Smith College Site

No less than four presentations and two public hearings were on the agenda at Monday night's City Council meeting. One of the public hearings focused on placing a black & gold marker at the site of the former George R. Smith College, a historically black college, located just north of Pettis/Saline streets where a Nucor railroad spur is located now.
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

SLATER BOARD OF EDUCATION TAKE SEVERAL ACTIONS DURING DECEMBER BOARD MEETING

The Slater School District Board of Education approved several actions during its meeting on Tuesday, December 20. The board approved the CSIP Plan, as well as the Assessment plan. Superintendent Terry Lorenz said the board also planned to put several projects in a ballot proposition for the 2023 April election.
SLATER, MO
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS IMPROVEMENTS TO WATER AND SEWER SYSTEMS

The Concordia Board of Aldermen discussed financing for future water and sewer system improvements during its meeting on Monday, December 19. City Administrator Dale Klussman said there were several water and sewer projects the city would need funding for. The City of Concordia did not receive any grants to help fund the projects. Klussman said the improvements would cost an estimated $9.8 million.
CONCORDIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
bluespringsgov.com

Blue Springs Announces New Public Works Director Kati Horner

City Administrator Mike Ekey announced today that Kati Horner will serve as the City’s new Director of Public Works. “Kati brings an incredible amount of experience and knowledge that will benefit the Public Works Department, but it was her absolute passion for public service that made her stand out,” Ekey said. “I know from day one she will be working to serve our residents and improve the quality of our public infrastructure throughout the community.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
kmmo.com

GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD HEAR PRESENTATIONS ON HVAC UPGRADES

The Glasgow School Board heard a presentations on HVAC upgrades during its meeting on Tuesday, December 20. The board heard a presentation from Performance Services regarding the possible HVAC upgrades, as well as a presentation from LJ Hart on lease purchase options to pay for the proposed upgrades. The board...
GLASGOW, MO

