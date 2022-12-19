ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
LOCKPORT, NY
WGRZ TV

Buffalo mayor issues State of Emergency beginning 7 a.m. Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm forecast for this weekend. The State of Emergency goes into effect beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. "The State of Emergency means that people should exercise caution. It's a very dangerous storm....
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Choosing a charter school – Enroll now

Now is the best time to submit an application if you are considering a charter school education for your child. While you have until April to apply, now is the time to learn all you can about what each school offers. We’ve been touring schools for you and talking to...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Birzon Jewelers closing after 70 years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sid Birzon and his brother Gerald were in the wholesale business 1952. Seventy years later, the locally owned jewelry store now operated by Keith Birzon is closing for good. He calls the closing of Birzon Jewelers "bittersweet." "I've been in the business 34 years, so it's...
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘Generational’ storm: What’s closed, canceled and postponed?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the potentially generational storm slated to hit Western New York this holiday weekend, many events, businesses and organizations are being canceled, postponed or closed. This page breaks down closings by category. To see our complete list of all closings, click or tap here. For the latest 4Warn Weather forecast, click or […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Vulnerable adult located safely by Buffalo police

UPDATE: Briggs has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 79-year-old AJ Briggs is a black male, approximately 5’6″, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat and jacket. He was last seen on the 600 block of East Utica Street […]
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Advocates renew call for "Solutions Not Suspensions" for BPS students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local parents and advocates have been speaking out about suspensions since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, calling for alternatives for Buffalo Public Schools. "It's a problem. Suspensions are not working. And we know it don't work," said Sam Radford, Director, CAO Better Schools...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

President of SUNY Erie Community College resigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Board of Trustees of SUNY Erie Community College announced that its president has resigned. The board said it has accepted Dr. David K. Balkin’s resignation as President of the College. According to the release, Balkin led the college over the last year,...
