Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should TryTed RiversBuffalo, NY
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Related
Galleria announces new hours for 2023
Some restaurants may offer extended hours into the evening.
Erie County Sheriff holding exam for dispatchers
Those who are interested can register for a civil service exam by January 11.
Pizza Hut identifies Lockport site for return to Niagara County
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Pizza Hut has identified a sixth location as a Canadian franchisee works on bringing the pizza chain back to the Western New York region. Maruti Empire, which operates 50 Pizza Hut locations in Ontario, has signed a lease for a location on Transit Road near Shimer, the first of its planned locations in Niagara County.
BPS announces schools will be closed December 23
"Due to the projected severe weather event for tomorrow, Buffalo Public Schools will be closed on December 23, 2022," the announcement reads.
Schools closed Friday - what took so long?
The forecast for the holiday weekend looked ominous as early as Monday of this week. But it took until Thursday morning at about 9:00am for a cascade of of school closings to pour into our newsroom.
San Diego investors pay $4.5M for Go Car Wash site in Niagara County
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A San Diego-based commercial real estate investment group that already owns several local retail properties has added another to its portfolio. According to Dec. 20 filings in the Niagara County Clerk’s office, MDC Coast 24 LLC paid $4.5 million for the recently-opened Go Car Wash outlet at 2706 Military Road in the Town of Niagara.
A&W Restaurant plans first WNY store for Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A national burger chain is entering Western New York, with its first site planned for Niagara Falls. A&W Restaurants will open this summer at 303 Rainbow Blvd., a former tourist shop, bringing fresh-made root beer and milkshakes, as well as burgers, hotdogs, chicken and fries.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo mayor issues State of Emergency beginning 7 a.m. Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm forecast for this weekend. The State of Emergency goes into effect beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. "The State of Emergency means that people should exercise caution. It's a very dangerous storm....
WKBW-TV
Choosing a charter school – Enroll now
Now is the best time to submit an application if you are considering a charter school education for your child. While you have until April to apply, now is the time to learn all you can about what each school offers. We’ve been touring schools for you and talking to...
Surgeons invest $4M for 50% ownership in UBMD/Kaleida Health Amherst surgery center
AMHERST, N.Y. — The ongoing shift of services and surgeries from hospital inpatient units to community-based outpatient settings has made ambulatory surgery centers a hot investment. That’s what helped developers of Amherst’s newest ASC sell off $4 million in shares, according to SEC filings, even though the center isn’t...
Birzon Jewelers closing after 70 years in business
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sid Birzon and his brother Gerald were in the wholesale business 1952. Seventy years later, the locally owned jewelry store now operated by Keith Birzon is closing for good. He calls the closing of Birzon Jewelers "bittersweet." "I've been in the business 34 years, so it's...
‘Generational’ storm: What’s closed, canceled and postponed?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the potentially generational storm slated to hit Western New York this holiday weekend, many events, businesses and organizations are being canceled, postponed or closed. This page breaks down closings by category. To see our complete list of all closings, click or tap here. For the latest 4Warn Weather forecast, click or […]
Vulnerable adult located safely by Buffalo police
UPDATE: Briggs has been located. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police is asking for public assistance in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 79-year-old AJ Briggs is a black male, approximately 5’6″, 190 pounds and was last seen wearing a red hat and jacket. He was last seen on the 600 block of East Utica Street […]
WKBW-TV
Advocates renew call for "Solutions Not Suspensions" for BPS students
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Local parents and advocates have been speaking out about suspensions since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, calling for alternatives for Buffalo Public Schools. "It's a problem. Suspensions are not working. And we know it don't work," said Sam Radford, Director, CAO Better Schools...
Officials announce completion of $20M housing development in Buffalo
The development, Mount Aaron Village, features 59 apartments. New York State's Homes and Community Renewal department says 18 of these homes are "for people who need supportive services to live independently."
Buffalo firefighter fired for medical marijuana returns to work after settlement
The city also agreed to provide Martin with $242,000 in back pay.
WKBW-TV
Live updates: Preparing for a Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend. Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winter Storm Warning from 7...
President of SUNY Erie Community College resigns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, the Board of Trustees of SUNY Erie Community College announced that its president has resigned. The board said it has accepted Dr. David K. Balkin’s resignation as President of the College. According to the release, Balkin led the college over the last year,...
A celebration of more affordable housing in Buffalo
"Mount Aaron Village" has 59 units with 18 reserved for people who are currently homeless. This new development is a small part of the governor's plan to increase the supply of affordable housing
Comments / 0