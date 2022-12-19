Read full article on original website
Police charge two clerks in underage vaping operation
LEESBURG, Va. — Police have charged two clerks in Leesburg with selling tobacco products to customers under the age of 21. The charges come after the Leesburg Police Department Special Investigations Unit conducted an underage vaping operation at four local tobacco stores Thursday. Investigators claim the following locations sold...
Bay Net
Officers Locate Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On December 18 at 7:43 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car in the area of Crain Highway at Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana.
WMDT.com
Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide
MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
alxnow.com
Alexandria striving to make it easier for non-citizens to join law enforcement
Among the many topics covered in the legislative package, Alexandria is sending to the state is a proposal that could make it easier for locals who are not citizens to join the Police Department and Sheriff’s Office. At a meeting last week, Legislative Director Sarah Taylor told the City...
Washington City Paper
Woman Burned in Altercation With Neighbor Denied Emergency DCHA Voucher Transfer
For Sedricka Knight, the final straw came on Sept. 1. She had just gotten home from work and her upstairs neighbors were at it again—stomping so loudly as they walked through their own unit that it rattled through her home below. The stomping had been going on for months...
alxnow.com
Police: Alexandria teen death in West End ruled a homicide
The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has officially upgraded a “suspicious death” investigation to a homicide and said the victim was a local teenager. Police responded to a call for service at 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the 5500 block of Ascot Court. “Responding officers located a...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Driver indicted after crashing bus of kindergarteners on Cox Farms trip
A bus driver was indicted by a grand jury yesterday (Tuesday) for allegedly driving drunk while transporting D.C. kindergarten students home from a trip to Cox Farms in Centreville. Troy Reynolds, 48, faces nine felony charges of child endangerment and three misdemeanor charges, including a second offense of driving while...
Greenbelt Police warns of man who cut 2 people; residents should make sure their doors are locked
GREENBELT, Md. — Police are telling people in a Greenbelt, Maryland neighborhood to make sure their homes are locked tight after they said an assailant cut two people in the area. At 9:17 p.m., officers responded to 28 Crescent Road for an incident where someone was cut. Two people...
Bay Net
Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
WTOP
Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year
Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
Grand jury indicts bus driver on 9 felony charges for driving drunk with busload of children in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A grand jury in Fairfax County, Virginia has indicted a bus driver on charges related to driving a school bus full of kindergartners while intoxicated. In October, 48-year-old Troy Reynolds was accused of being drunk while driving a bus with 44 kindergartners on board from Ben Murch Elementary School in D.C. The children were returning from a field trip to Cox Farms when Reynolds drove the bus off the road and into a ditch.
PLANetizen
D.C. Promises No More ‘Ghost Buses’
After persistent rider complaints that D.C. Metro buses frequently disappeared from the real-time busETA tracking website, the agency says it has upgraded its software to remove out-of-service buses from user-facing maps, including busETA, Google Maps, and Transit. According to an article by Colleen Grablick in DCist, the agency also promises...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
WJLA
Prince George's County police chief answers questions on student safety, carjackings
WASHINGTON (7News) — Once a month, 7News welcomes law enforcement leaders to discuss safety concerns throughout the DMV. On Wednesday, Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz joined the newscast to answer questions. Here's the full interview:. Q: Carjackings have increased at an alarming rate in your county there...
Man disguised as officer shoots two inside D.C. youth facility
Police are asking for help finding the man who shot two people after entering a youth facility disguised as a police officer. WRC's Mark Segraves reports.Dec. 22, 2022.
mocoshow.com
MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance
Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
mymcmedia.org
Potomac Man Arrested in Securities Fraud Scheme
A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington State. Kazem Kazempour, age 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to...
Texas man who attempted to cut power to Capitol convicted on all counts
WASHINGTON — A Texas man who attempted to cut power to the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 was found guilty Wednesday of seven criminal counts by a D.C. judge. Christopher Ray Grider waived his right to a jury and instead sat for a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly. Grider was arrested last January and indicted on eight counts, including three felony counts of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property in excess of $1,000. Before trial began, Grider pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
'How did this happen?' Family of slain DC teen asks public for help
WASHINGTON — A grieving family is asking for the public’s help. It's been more than a month since 18-year-old Akira Wilson was shot and killed inside a Capitol Hill hotel. D.C. Police released a surveillance picture of the person they believe pulled the trigger. Still, there have been no arrests, despite a $25,000 reward. Thursday, the family made an emotional plea for answers.
WJLA
Man washing windows in NW DC falls several stories to his death, MPD says
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told 7News. The man was found unconscious in an alley in the 1400 block of Newton Street. NW., police said. Police said the man fell from several stories...
