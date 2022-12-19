ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WUSA9

Police charge two clerks in underage vaping operation

LEESBURG, Va. — Police have charged two clerks in Leesburg with selling tobacco products to customers under the age of 21. The charges come after the Leesburg Police Department Special Investigations Unit conducted an underage vaping operation at four local tobacco stores Thursday. Investigators claim the following locations sold...
LEESBURG, VA
Bay Net

Officers Locate Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On December 18 at 7:43 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a passenger car in the area of Crain Highway at Port Tobacco Road in La Plata. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of a loaded handgun and marijuana.
LA PLATA, MD
WMDT.com

Anton’s Law faces first legal challenge in lawsuit filed by Montgomery County FOP, with the potential to impact the law’s scope state wide

MARYLAND- The Maryland Coalition for Justice and Police Accountability (MCJPA) has filed a motion to intervene in a Fraternal Order of Police of Montgomery County case with the potential to limit the scope of state’s law to unseal police records, known as Anton’s Law and is asking the Montgomery court to unseal proceedings and to reject the FOP lawsuit, which they could lead to the law being weakened across the state.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Police: Alexandria teen death in West End ruled a homicide

The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has officially upgraded a “suspicious death” investigation to a homicide and said the victim was a local teenager. Police responded to a call for service at 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the 5500 block of Ascot Court. “Responding officers located a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Bay Net

Juveniles Charged For Robbery At Middle School In Charles County

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On December 19, a student at General Smallwood Middle School reported that two students forcibly stole his shoes. The school resource officer and school administrative staff initiated an investigation. After pursuing leads and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, two students are being...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Homeless advocates say dozens died on DC streets this year

Eradicating homelessness in the city is a challenging goal that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she’s trying to tackle. And back in the spring, she even touted a survey showing the number of homeless people in D.C. is down to its lowest amount in more than a decade.
WUSA9

Grand jury indicts bus driver on 9 felony charges for driving drunk with busload of children in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A grand jury in Fairfax County, Virginia has indicted a bus driver on charges related to driving a school bus full of kindergartners while intoxicated. In October, 48-year-old Troy Reynolds was accused of being drunk while driving a bus with 44 kindergartners on board from Ben Murch Elementary School in D.C. The children were returning from a field trip to Cox Farms when Reynolds drove the bus off the road and into a ditch.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
PLANetizen

D.C. Promises No More ‘Ghost Buses’

After persistent rider complaints that D.C. Metro buses frequently disappeared from the real-time busETA tracking website, the agency says it has upgraded its software to remove out-of-service buses from user-facing maps, including busETA, Google Maps, and Transit. According to an article by Colleen Grablick in DCist, the agency also promises...
mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Potomac Man Arrested in Securities Fraud Scheme

A Potomac biotech company president was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a scheme to defraud investors in CytoDyn Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company based in Washington State. Kazem Kazempour, age 69, and Nader Pourhassan, 59, of Oregon, are charged with 14 counts involving conspiracy and schemes to...
POTOMAC, MD
WUSA9

Texas man who attempted to cut power to Capitol convicted on all counts

WASHINGTON — A Texas man who attempted to cut power to the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 was found guilty Wednesday of seven criminal counts by a D.C. judge. Christopher Ray Grider waived his right to a jury and instead sat for a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly. Grider was arrested last January and indicted on eight counts, including three felony counts of civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction of government property in excess of $1,000. Before trial began, Grider pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'How did this happen?' Family of slain DC teen asks public for help

WASHINGTON — A grieving family is asking for the public’s help. It's been more than a month since 18-year-old Akira Wilson was shot and killed inside a Capitol Hill hotel. D.C. Police released a surveillance picture of the person they believe pulled the trigger. Still, there have been no arrests, despite a $25,000 reward. Thursday, the family made an emotional plea for answers.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

