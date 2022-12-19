Read full article on original website
An Electrical Fire At A&M United Methodist Church Results In Moving The Location Of Holiday Services And Church Offices
An electrical fire Monday afternoon at A&M United Methodist Church has resulted in the relocation of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day services. According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, power to the church’s sanctuary building will be out for a few weeks.
Bryan Police Investigating A Fourth Report Of Gunfire In Five Days
Bryan police is investigating the fourth report of gunfire in five days. Wednesday around two a.m., officers responded to a house being hit by an undisclosed number of shots. No one was injured from the gunfire on Westwood Main, which is south of Villa Maria and west of Harvey Mitchell.
Two B/CS Warming Stations Opening With One Needing Volunteers
There is a call for volunteers to help at a local warming station. Register online at the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s website to serve at the Bryan VFW post from Thursday at noon through Christmas morning at 11. Another warming station is the Salvation Army office, which...
Bryan Woman Awaiting Three Trials Is Arrested After Attempting To Cash A Forged Check
A Bryan woman’s third arrest in the last seven months is on a charge of attempting to cash a forged check for $2,300 dollars. According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, 38 year old Cynthia Durning told a deputy that someone gave her the check and they would split the cash.
Retiring Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley Receives A Resolution For Her Service
This week’s Brazos County commission meeting began with a resolution honoring commissioner Irma Cauley, who is retiring after 13 years as the precinct four commissioner. Cauley’s career also included nine years with the county’s juvenile services office as a probation and training officer and as a supervisor.
Bryan Man’s 32nd Trip To The Brazos County Jail On Charges That Includes His Seventh Parole Violation
In May 2012, a Brazos County district court jury sentenced a Bryan man to 16 years in prison for vehicle burglaries with two or more prior convictions. Since then, he has been arrested seven times for violating parole. The latest arrest of 48 year old Cephus Jackson Jr. was Sunday...
Weather Challenges For B/CS Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Fundraising
Recent rain and upcoming sub-freezing temperatures are causing challenges for the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army red kettle fundraising. Captain Timothy Israel has issued a special request to consider online contributions. Israel says the final week of the red kettle campaign generally raises around $50,000 dollars towards year round program support.
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
Retired Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson Speaks To The City Council As “Citizen Nelson”
A special meeting of the Bryan city council on Monday provided retired mayor Andrew Nelson the opportunity to speak during public comments. Identifying himself as “Citizen Nelson”, he said he was representing the four members who left the council due to term limits to express their appreciation to Brent Hairston for his four years on the governing body.
Bryan ISD School Board Members Award Construction Contract And Announce Groundbreaking Date For The Haliburton Complex
Groundbreaking is scheduled January 19 on Bryan ISD’s complex combining buses, maintenance, food service, central distribution, custodial. and records operations. That is after BISD board members during their December 15 special meeting awarded a $34.5 million dollar construction contract. It is a $10 million dollar increase since voters three...
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he looks at differently as a councilman than a citizen, swearing in the last council member, getting started with a new council, handling priorities in his district, Matt Prochaska leaving the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
Aggie Men’s Hoops Drops 67-62 Decision to Wofford Terriers
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t hold off Wofford as the Terriers rallied for a 67-62 win over the Aggies on Tuesday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies (6-5) took a four-point advantage into halftime and led by as many as 10...
Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Drops Hard Fought Battle Versus Purdue, 59-53
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team was edged out by a late Purdue surge in Wednesday afternoon’s 59-53 loss to the Boilermakers inside Reed Arena. Despite only seven available players for the second-consecutive game, the Aggies (5-5) took Purdue (10-2, 1-1 Big...
