College Station, TX

Bryan Police Investigating A Fourth Report Of Gunfire In Five Days

Bryan police is investigating the fourth report of gunfire in five days. Wednesday around two a.m., officers responded to a house being hit by an undisclosed number of shots. No one was injured from the gunfire on Westwood Main, which is south of Villa Maria and west of Harvey Mitchell.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Two B/CS Warming Stations Opening With One Needing Volunteers

There is a call for volunteers to help at a local warming station. Register online at the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s website to serve at the Bryan VFW post from Thursday at noon through Christmas morning at 11. Another warming station is the Salvation Army office, which...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Retiring Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley Receives A Resolution For Her Service

This week’s Brazos County commission meeting began with a resolution honoring commissioner Irma Cauley, who is retiring after 13 years as the precinct four commissioner. Cauley’s career also included nine years with the county’s juvenile services office as a probation and training officer and as a supervisor.
wtaw.com

Weather Challenges For B/CS Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Fundraising

Recent rain and upcoming sub-freezing temperatures are causing challenges for the Bryan/College Station Salvation Army red kettle fundraising. Captain Timothy Israel has issued a special request to consider online contributions. Israel says the final week of the red kettle campaign generally raises around $50,000 dollars towards year round program support.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Retired Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson Speaks To The City Council As “Citizen Nelson”

A special meeting of the Bryan city council on Monday provided retired mayor Andrew Nelson the opportunity to speak during public comments. Identifying himself as “Citizen Nelson”, he said he was representing the four members who left the council due to term limits to express their appreciation to Brent Hairston for his four years on the governing body.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan ISD School Board Members Award Construction Contract And Announce Groundbreaking Date For The Haliburton Complex

Groundbreaking is scheduled January 19 on Bryan ISD’s complex combining buses, maintenance, food service, central distribution, custodial. and records operations. That is after BISD board members during their December 15 special meeting awarded a $34.5 million dollar construction contract. It is a $10 million dollar increase since voters three...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he looks at differently as a councilman than a citizen, swearing in the last council member, getting started with a new council, handling priorities in his district, Matt Prochaska leaving the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

