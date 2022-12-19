Read full article on original website
Communities in Central Va. offer Christmas tree recycling
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Several communities across Central Virginia are allowing residents to recycle or discard their real Christmas trees. Set trees at the curb for collection by town crews. CHESTERFIELD (through Jan. 31) Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. Northern Area Convenience Center, 3200 Warbro Road, Monday, Tuesday & Friday-Sunday,...
Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage could soon be abolished
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new bipartisan effort to abolish Virginia’s ban on same-sex marriage. “Marriage equality is a fundamental right and I welcome anyone to that work, no matter how long it took them to get there,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson said. Del. Hudson...
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight
RICHMOND, Va. (VIRGINIA MERCURY) - As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing $2.1 million to fund a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people. The new funding is part of the governor’s budget plan...
New legislation to protect personal data goes into effect Jan. 1
In today’s digitally-driven age, it’s become harder for consumers to keep personal data private. On January 1, the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act goes into effect to give consumers some power back.
“Spear phishing” scams specifically target your personal and business email accounts
