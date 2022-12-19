ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

BPD: Blakley man arrested for September shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested for a September shooting that left one person injured. Damien Brown, 33, was arrested on Dec. 21 during a traffic stop on an aggravated assault charge, according to the Blakely Police Department (BPD). Police say the shooting happened on Sept. 24...
BLAKELY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Arrests made in fatal Americus shooting

UPDATE 12/22/2022 5:05 p.m.: Two arrests have been made following a fatal Americus shooting. According to the GBI, Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, was arrested. Capps faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The GBI […]
AMERICUS, GA
wfxl.com

$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Albany convenience store

Albany police are investigating after lottery tickets were stolen from a local convenience store. Police responded to the Pace Convenience Store, located in the 1600 block of Gillionville Road, in reference to criminal trespass. Upon arrival, police noticed the glass on the front door of the business was damaged and...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Real-life Santa gives Thomasville community something to believe in

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. Lowndes Co. preparing for frigid temperatures. Updated: 6 hours ago. Remember the three Ps: people, plants,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
southgatv.com

GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County

Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Identity sought for 2 men wanted for shoplifting at Bainbridge Walmart

Bainbridge Public Safety would like your help in identifying these two individuals pictured here in reference to a felony shoplifting that occurred at Walmart in Bainbridge on the evening on Monday, December 19, 2022. The two were last seen leaving Walmart in a burgundy 2002-2007 year model Jeep Liberty. The...
WALB 10

APD: 4 suspects wanted in car theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying four men involved in a car theft. On Dec. 16, police said four men stole a 2001 red Olds Mobile Alero. The incident happened in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue. APD...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany police want help in finding theft, fraud suspects

ALBANY – The Albany Police Department is asking the public and other law enforcement agencies to help locate two suspects wanted in separate criminal cases. In one of those incidents, Kevione Robinson is accused of transferring money from a co-worker’s cellphone to his cash app account when he borrowed the phone.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Log truck overturned in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. -- The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is advising drivers to avoid the area of Desoto Farm Seed Road and Pryor-Cobb Road, due to an overturned log truck causing hazardous driving conditions. If you must travel through this area, please use caution, drive slowly, and keep an eye...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. mechanic shows how to protect your car from the cold

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Experts say checking your car’s tires, battery and antifreeze levels before traveling in dangerously cold weather conditions, can help save your car from being damaged. Ashely Ball, owner of Ashley Automotive Repair Shop in Tifton, recommends that on Saturday morning when u go to crank...
TIFTON, GA

