NFL Network issues statement after Willie McGinest is charged with assault with a deadly weapon

By Anthony Wood
 3 days ago
AN NFL Network spokesperson has released a brief statement following reports that analyst Willie McGinest had been arrested.

McGinest, 51, was arrested on Monday morning and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

McGinest had 86 career sacks Credit: Getty
His sixteen postseason sacks are still an NFL record Credit: Getty

This came after an alleged altercation between him and an unidentified man at a West Hollywood nightclub on December 9.

NFL Network spokesperson Alex Riethmiller told NBC: "We’re aware of the matter and are in the process of gathering information."

Footage of the alleged incident was published by TMZ on Monday afternoon and appears to show McGinest and multiple others approach a seated man within the club - which they identified as Delilah.

Words seem to be exchanged before they repeatedly punch him and drag him away from the table.

The brawl appears to last about a minute and sees them fall onto the table of another group who immediately moved out of their way.

McGinest also appears to grab a bottle to hit the man over the head, before dropping it on a bench.

Subsequently, McGinest and his group are escorted out, with the unidentified man continually yelling at them.

McGinest has since been released on a $30,000 bond and is expected at the L.A. Superior Court on Wednesday.

Drafted fourth overall in 1994, McGinest became a New England Patriots legend, winning three Super Bowls, and reaching two Pro Bowls during his star-studded fifteen-year career.

Following a stint with the Cleveland Browns, McGinest retired after the 2008 season and turned to broadcasting.

He has since worked for Fox Sports, ESPN, and is currently a staple of the NFL Network.

McGinest is a regular on NFL Network Credit: Getty
He was drafted out of USC Credit: Getty

