Dallas, TX

Two Hands Planned for Dallas

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1016U2_0jo79bML00

A restaurant concept that is based on Australian cafe culture is planning a location in Dallas. Two Hands currently has locations in Austin, Nashville, and several in New York City, according to the company’s Instagram page . Others are planned for Franklin, Tennessee next summer, Denver in fall of 2023, and Dallas in 2024.

The community-focused restaurant aims “to create welcoming spaces and fuel your lifestyle with fresh, delicious food, superior coffee, and an excellent bar program,” according to the Two Hands website . The restaurant offers menu options from breakfast to dinner, as well as “coffee ‘til cocktails.”

Some menu options include sandwiches, salads, bowls, waffles, and more. Two Hands sources ingredients locally. The website states that diners “should be able to taste the ingredients, and they should taste delicious because they are farm grown and they are what they are meant to be.”

There’s no word, yet, on where the Dallas location might open in 2024.



What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
959
Followers
355
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas-Forth Worth's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdfw.com/

