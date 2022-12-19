ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Roundup: Man tased after throwing brick at patrol car, police said

By The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

A Greenville police officer used a taser to subdue a man the department says threw a brick at her car on Friday.

The department said the officer was driving on 10th Street when the suspect threw a brick at the marked police vehicle. An arrest report said the incident occurred about 6:24 a.m. at the intersection of East 10th Street and Monroe Street.

The department emphasized the incident was “completely unprovoked” and that no one was injured. The officer exited her vehicle at which point the suspect, Robert Senclair Mills, 33, of 103 David Drive, Greenville did not comply with orders.

The officer used her taser to “gain compliance” the department said. Mills was arrested and charged with one count each of assaulting a government official or employee on duty and resist/obstruct a public officer. He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains under an $11,000 secured bond.

GREENVILLE

The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:

Break ins, thefts

3400 block Sagewood Court, 8 p.m. Dec. 19 and 6 a.m. Dec. 20; 9mm Ruger Blued handgun valued at $500 stolen from vehicle at a residence south of Davenport Farm Road; minor damage to two vehicles, an SUV and a pickup truck; investigation ongoing.880 Mumford Road, 6 p.m. Dec. 16- 10:08 a.m. Dec. 19: catalytic converter valued at $1,000 stolen from vehicle at Hammond Fasteners; case inactive.3501 Galleria Drive, 12:17 p.m. Dec. 16: clothes valued at $25 stolen from Kohl’s. Items recovered; case closed by citation.

4600 E. 10th St., 1:52 p.m. Dec. 16: auto parts valued at $30.91 stolen at Walmart; case inactive.

3040 Evans St., 2:09-3 p.m. Dec. 16: vehicle broken into at University Commons; $480 cash stolen; case inactive.722 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:18 p.m. Dec. 17: maroon Chrysler 2000 valued at $10,000 stolen from Red Robin parking lot; case active.600 block Knoll Circle, 12:28 p.m. Dec. 17: vehicle broken into at residence; handgun valued at $400 stolen; case inactive.3040 Evans St., 4-5:38 p.m. Dec. 17: license plate stolen from vehicle at Target; case inactive.901 Criswell Drive, 10:05-10:10 p.m. Dec. 17: car keys valued at $35 stolen from Cheddar’s; case inactive.

1600 block Oaklawn Avenue, 10:19 a.m. Dec. 18: vehicle broken into at residence; handgun valued at $500, hunting binoculars valued at $700 stolen; case inactive.

3300 block East 10th Street, 4:18 p.m. Dec. 18: residential break in; case active.

210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:44 p.m. Dec. 18: television valued at $318 stolen at Walmart; case closed by arrest.200 block West Ninth Street, 5:09 p.m. Dec. 18: metal goods valued at $30,000 stolen from residence; case active.3196 E. 10th St., 7:05 p.m. Dec. 18: vehicle broken into at Pirate’s Pit Stop; purse containing $400 cash, financial cards, keys stolen; case active.

4600 E. 10th St., 8:44 p.m. Dec. 18: food valued at $433.15 stolen from Walmart; merchandise recovered; case closed by arrest.

Assaults

1000 block Spring Forest Road, 10:49 p.m. Dec. 16: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case cleared.800 block West 14th Street, 8:30 a.m. Dec. 17: woman assaulted by unknown person; drug paraphernalia seized; case inactive.2000 block Tiffany Drive, 12:14 a.m. Dec. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.400 block West Fifth Street, 9:27 p.m. Dec. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.1900 block Stonehenge Drive, 8 p.m. Dec. 16-4:48 p.m. Dec. 19: woman assaulted by child at residence; case inactive.207 Manhattan Ave., 6:51 a.m. Dec. 19: fight reported at Community Crossroads Center; case closed by citation.

PITT COUNTY

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations.

Break ins, thefts

100 block West Third Street, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16: woman defrauded of $82,000 by stranger; case active.100 block Lady Di Drive, Winterville, 2 p.m. Dec. 16: woman defrauded of $3,500 by individual impersonating a sheriff’s deputy; case active.500 block Weston Road, Grimesland, 11:30- 12 p.m. Dec. 18: $100 cash reported stolen; case cleared.1130 Sugg Pkwy, 2:11-5 p.m. Dec. 19: cellphone valued at $1,000 stolen from desk at Focus Services; case active.

Assaults

3800 block Hocutt Lane, Grimesland, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.3800 block Hocutt Lane, Grimesland, 6:17 p.m. Dec. 18: man threatened by common-law spouse with handgun at residence; case active.

Greenville, NC
